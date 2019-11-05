Geniatech Selects WAVELY to Enable Global SIM (GSM) Connectivity

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WAVELY, a Greenwave Systems subsidiary, and a global mobile virtual network operator and enabler (MVNO/MVNE), and Geniatech, a leading global ODM/OEM manufacturer for smart TV, video platforms, industrial IoT gateways, sensors and trackers, today announced an agreement that will allow Geniatech to include mobile connectivity in its hardware platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement WAVELY will act as an MVNE so that Geniatech can market, sell, provision and deliver services to its partners and end users. WAVELY will provide physical and virtual SIMs for mobile connectivity of devices and the SIMs will be branded with Geniatech's logo and graphics. In addition, WAVELY will manage all of the SIMs/connections, allowing for:

Powerful control of a large volume of SIMs

Multi-tenancy – Geniatech will have the ability to enable multiple partners to supply the services

Ability for all new IIoT Gateways to be activated in the field at any time via an embedded SIM

WAVELY has added the ability to offer Geniatech's customers their own secure private subnets

White label – Geniatech and its customers will be able to supply services under their own brand names, including their own IP sub nets

"Greenwave Systems is very excited to partner with Geniatech and act on their behalf as an MVNE giving their devices the ability to provide mobile connectivity to Geniatech's partners and end users," said Peter Wilmar Christiansen, Greenwave's Co-founder and EMEA general manager. "Our end-to-end connectivity solution can be tailored to meet Geniatech's needs and we look forward to working with them and their partners in the years to come."

"We are very thankful for the WAVELY team," said JiJun Fang, Geniatech's CEO and president. "With the close collaboration we have with WAVELY, Geniatech is now able to open a new chapter in our end-to-end services by offering worldwide IIoT GSM coverage to all of our OEM and ODM customers."

About WAVELY

WAVELY is an established full MVNO/E (mobile virtual network operator/enabler) with its own mobile core and network access to 650+ networks worldwide. It is a subsidiary of Greenwave Systems, a global software leader for managed services that manages over 9 million devices on its AXON Platform®. Combining expertise in mobile core services and IoT/M2M, WAVELY provides an end-to-end connectivity solution. Whether launching a totally new IoT deployment or filling in the gaps of an existing one, WAVELY's offering can be easily tailored to meet various needs in multiple industry sectors. This is achieved through a full MVNO/MVNE platform, including its own mobile network code, enabling complete control of GSM/LTE traffic that includes voice, data (2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, NB-IoT and LoRA) and MMS/SMS. Learn more about WAVELY at www.wavely.io. Connect with us on LinkedIn here and follow us on Twitter at @GreenwaveSys.

About Geniatech

Geniatech was founded in 1997 and is a global ODM / OEM manufacturer for smart TV and video platforms. Geniatech supplies innovative solutions for hardware and software design based on all operating systems. Through its ecosystem of smart phone and TV platform, application design and certified manufacturing service, Geniatech has introduced a new generation to the possibilities of premium video entertainment. The company helps enterprises, customers and people everywhere to satisfy their needs and offers a full range of product development services from design to manufacturing and regulatory testing to take a product to market. In addition to building industrial sensors for wearables, Geniatech also builds industrial IoT gateways based on Qualcomm and NXP SoC with Microsoft AZURE IoT HUB edge certification.

©2019 Greenwave Systems, Inc. Greenwave Systems AXON Platform® is a registered trademark of Greenwave Systems, Inc. Information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Greenwave Media Relations:

Brent Haas

Sr. Marketing Manager

Email: brent.haas@greenwavesystems.com

www.greenwavesystems.com

Geniatech Media Relations:

Emily Zhou

PR & Marketing

Email: emily.zhou@geniatech.com

www.geniatech.com

SOURCE Greenwave Systems

Related Links

http://www.greenwavereality.com

