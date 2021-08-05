Genie Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy provider in deregulated markets in the U.S. and Europe and a provider of renewables solutions in the U.S., today announced results for its second quarter – the three months ended June 30, 2021.

"We generated very strong net income and global customer base expansion in the second quarter driven by organic meter growth in our international operations as they moved towards profitability," said Michael Stein, Chief Executive Officer. "In the U.S., we were encouraged by the durability of the elevated consumption levels we've experienced in recent quarters and by several states moving to re-open for door-to-door marketing, an important sales channel for meter acquisition."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue of $97.7 million versus $76.1 million in the year-ago quarter;

versus in the year-ago quarter; Gross profit and gross margin of $23.8 million and 24.3%, respectively, versus $19.5 million and 25.6%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter;

and 24.3%, respectively, versus and 25.6%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter; Income from operations and operating margin of $1.4 million and 1.4%, respectively, versus $2.7 million and 3.6%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter;

and 1.4%, respectively, versus and 3.6%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter; Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders and earnings per share (EPS) of $5.0 million and $0.19 per diluted share versus $1.6 million and $0.06 , respectively, in the year-ago quarter. Net income in the second quarter included a gain on the sale of the operations in Japan .

and per diluted share versus and , respectively, in the year-ago quarter. Net income in the second quarter included a gain on the sale of the operations in . Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $3.1 million versus $3.5 million in the year-ago quarter;

of versus in the year-ago quarter; Re-purchased 393,000 shares of GNE common stock.

Select Financial Metrics: Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020* (in $M except for EPS) Q221 Q220 Change Total Revenue $97.7 $76.1 28.4% Genie Retail - US (GRE) $67.0 $66.5 0.8% Electricity $61.9 $61.1 1.3% Natural Gas $5.1 $5.4 (5.8)% Genie Retail - International (GREI) $28.4 $5.0 463.5% Electricity $21.4 $4.8 343.4% Natural Gas $6.7 $0.0 nm Genie Renewables $2.3 $4.6 (48.7)% Gross Margin 24.3% 25.6% (130bp) Genie Retail - US (GRE) 27.4% 25.7% 170bp Genie Retail - International (GREI) 15.9% 38.0% (2210bp) Genie Renewables 39.4% 11.4% 2800bp Income from Operations $1.4 $2.7 (50.3)% Operating Margin 1.4% 3.6% -370bp Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders $5.0 $1.6 213.7% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.19 $0.06 $0.13 Adjusted EBITDA1 $3.1 $3.5 (11.5)% Cash Flow from Operating Activities $4.1 $16.4 (75.0)% nm = not measurable/meaningful





*Numbers may not add due to rounding







Select Business Metrics: 2021 versus 2020 as of 6/30/21 Units in 1000s Q221 Q220 Change Retail Performance Metrics:





Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) 436 418 4.3% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 330 343 (3.8)% Electricity 272 288 (5.6)% Natural Gas 58 55 5.5% Genie Retail - International (GREI) 106 76 39.5% Electricity 82 55 49.1% Natural Gas 24 21 14.3% Meters in 1000s units 554 522 6.1% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 361 374 (3.5)% Electricity 292 311 (6.1)% Natural Gas 69 64 7.8% Genie Retail - International (GREI) 193 147 31.3% Electricity 141 105 34.3% Natural Gas 52 43 20.9% GRE Average Monthly Churn - Meters





Gross Sales 35 40 (12.5)% Churn 3.8% 3.9% 10bps

Genie Retail Energy (GRE) delivered solid results for the quarter, driven by continued strong overall consumption within its residential electric meter base. While gross meter acquisitions have not yet returned to pre-COVID levels, churn remained below pre-COVID levels due to remaining restrictions on door-to-door marketing across the industry that lead to fewer customers switching suppliers.

Genie Retail Energy International's (GREI) strong revenue growth was driven by a combination of organic meter growth and the full consolidation of results related to the purchase of the non-controlled interest in Orbit Energy in October 2020, which previously had not been consolidated. This strong growth came despite the revenue impact from the sale of the Company's Japanese operations early in the second quarter of 2021.

Genie Renewables (formerly Genie Energy Services) reported increased gross margin as the segment shifted to higher-margin solar projects. Revenue decreased due to the fulfillment of a large order in the prior year's quarter.

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as for reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Trended Financial Information:* (in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters) Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Q221

2019 2020 YTD 2021 Total Revenue $104.1 $76.1 $96.3 $102.9 $135.3 $97.7

$315.3 $379.3 $233.0 Genie Retail - US (GRE) $79.1 $66.5 $88.9 $69.9 $90.7 $67.0

$286.6 $305.3 $157.6 Electricity $63.1 $61.1 $86.2 $60.5 $73.4 $61.9

$246.7 $271.7 $135.3 Natural Gas $16.1 $5.4 $2.7 $9.4 $17.3 $5.1

$39.9 $33.6 $22.4 Genie Retail - International (GREI) $6.7 $5.0 $5.8 $31.8 $42.2 $28.4

$16.6 $49.6 $70.6 Electricity $6.9 $4.8 $5.6 $23.4 $30.3 $21.4

$16.4 $40.7 $51.7 Natural Gas $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $8.3 $11.8 $6.7

$0.0 $8.3 $18.5 Genie Renewables $18.0 $4.6 $1.6 $1.1 $2.5 $2.3

$12.1 $24.4 $4.8 Gross Margin 27.8% 25.6% 28.3% 21.4% 12.9% 24.3%

26.3% 25.8% 17.7% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 43.7% 25.7% 29.0% 25.6% 16.5% 27.4%

28.1% 28.9% 20.2% Genie Retail - International (GREI) -4.5% 38.0% 19.0% 13.8% 3.3% 15.9%

1.8% 14.5% 8.5% Genie Renewables 8.9% 11.4% 27.1% -29.0% 44.9% 39.4%

15.7% 9.4% 42.2% Income (loss) from Operations $9.2 $2.7 $8.5 ($1.1) ($6.6) $1.4

$9.8 $19.3 ($5.2) Operating Margin 8.8% 3.6% 8.8% -1.1% -4.9% 1.4%

3.1% 5.1% -2.2% Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $5.5 $1.6 $6.4 ($1.7) ($2.4) $5.0

$2.7 $11.7 $2.6 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.20 $0.06 $0.24 ($0.06) ($0.09) $0.19

$0.10 $0.44 $0.10 Cash Flow from Operating Activities ($2.7) $16.3 $10.4 ($0.9) ($10.0) $4.1

$15.8 $23.1 ($5.9) Retail Performance Metrics:



















Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) in 1000s 398 418 437 435 446 436

nm nm nm Genie Retail - US (GRE) 330 343 350 337 347 330

nm nm nm Electricity 272 288 294 284 291 272

nm nm nm Natural Gas 58 55 56 53 56 58

nm nm nm Genie Retail - International (GREI) 69 76 87 98 98 106

nm nm nm Electricity 50 55 66 76 77 82

nm nm nm Natural Gas 19 21 22 21 21 24

nm nm nm Meters in 1000s units 520 522 543 547 555 554

nm nm nm Genie Retail - US (GRE) 384 374 375 368 373 361

nm nm nm Electricity 313 311 309 303 308 292

nm nm nm Natural Gas 71 64 67 65 65 69

nm nm nm Genie Retail - International (GREI) 136 147 167 179 182 193

nm nm nm Electricity 96 105 121 132 135 141

nm nm nm Natural Gas 40 43 46 47 47 52

nm nm nm Average Monthly Churn - Meters



















Genie Retail - US (GRE)



















Gross Sales 69 40 44 59 60 35

308 212 95 Churn 4.3% 3.9% 3.7% 5.3% 4.9% 3.8%

5.3% 4.4% 4.3% nm = not measurable/meaningful



















*Numbers may not add due to rounding





















Strategic Update

Genie is conducting a strategic review of its businesses in part to address the different investment profiles of its U.S. and European businesses and to enhance shareholder value across its operations. As one element of this review, the Company is contemplating opportunities to separate GREI from GRE and Genie Renewables through a spin-off of GREI into a separate, publicly-traded entity. If a transaction is consummated, Genie believes that shareholders could benefit from the potential spin-off of GREI with adequate capital and a dedicated management team empowered to gain scale and accelerate growth in its current and prospective European markets. The remaining US operations, GRE and Genie Renewables would then be positioned to accelerate their respective growth plans. Management will provide additional details on its strategic review during today's earnings conference call.

Q2 2021 Commentary from Michael Stein, CEO

"Genie delivered a very strong second quarter with robust top and bottom-line results. As we look to the second half of the year, we are focused on delivering strong cash flow and bottom-line performance. We are encouraged by the improvement in the marketing environment in the US and are confident that we can return to our previous levels of meter growth once all sales channels are fully re-opened. Internationally, following the successful sale of our Japanese operations, we expect our remaining business to continue to drive strong growth while demonstrating improving profitability, which we believe makes GREI an attractive investment on a stand-alone basis. We expect to have more clarity on strategic direction as our plans are finalized."

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Genie's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Genie investor relations website (Genie Investor Relations Page) at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern on August 5, 2021. Management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-545-0320 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0016 (international) and request the Genie Energy conference call.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay PIN: 42242. The replay will remain available through August 19, 2021. A recording of the call also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Europe and Asia. The Genie Renewables division comprises Genie Solar Energy, a provider of end-to-end customized solar solutions primarily for commercial customers, Diversegy, a commercials energy consulting business, CityCom Solar, a provider of community solar energy solutions and Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



(Unaudited)







Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,446



$ 36,913

Restricted cash—short-term

6,121





6,271

Marketable equity securities

13,370





5,089

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $11,268 and $8,793 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

59,659





60,778

Inventory

15,653





16,930

Prepaid expenses

5,385





4,633

Other current assets

4,956





3,206

Total current assets

136,590





133,820

Property and equipment, net

269





259

Goodwill

26,041





25,929

Other intangibles, net

9,177





11,645

Investment in joint venture

936





—

Deferred income tax assets, net

1,908





4,882

Other assets

10,205





10,804

Total assets $ 185,126



$ 187,339

Liabilities and equity













Current liabilities:













Loan payable $ —



$ 1,453

Trade accounts payable

36,141





43,005

Accrued expenses

49,104





42,762

Contract liability

5,217





5,609

Income taxes payable

2,518





1,893

Due to IDT Corporation, net

304





257

Other current liabilities

2,011





2,494

Total current liabilities

95,295





97,473

Other liabilities

3,331





3,787

Total liabilities

98,626





101,260

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000:













Series 2012-A, designated shares—8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 2,322 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

19,743





19,743

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

16





16

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 26,106 and 25,966 shares issued and 24,393 and 24,646 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

261





260

Additional paid-in capital

142,056





140,746

Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 1,713 and 1,320 shares of Class B common stock at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

(12,274)





(9,839)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,178





3,827

Accumulated deficit

(54,017)





(56,658)

Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity

98,963





98,095

Noncontrolling interests

(12,463)





(12,016)

Total equity

86,500





86,079

Total liabilities and equity $ 185,126



$ 187,339



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020

2021



2020





(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:























Electricity

$ 83,314



$ 65,906



$ 186,985



$ 135,877

Natural gas



11,776





5,396





40,848





21,467

Other



2,616





4,773





5,214





22,782

Total revenues



97,706





76,075





233,047





180,126

Cost of revenues



73,940





56,588





191,752





131,734

Gross profit



23,766





19,487





41,295





48,392

Operating expenses and losses:































Selling, general and administrative (i)



22,410





15,956





46,514





35,456

Impairment of assets



—





801





—





993

Income (loss) from operations



1,356





2,730





(5,219)





11,943

Interest income



10





20





20





143

Interest expense



(103)





(58)





(212)





(175)

Equity in the net income (loss) in equity method investees, net



53





(1,173)





164





(1,552)

Unrealized gain on marketable equity securities and investments



2,915





—





7,022





—

Gain on sale of subsidiary



4,226





—





4,226





—

Other (loss) income, net



(14)





(52)





283





98

Income before income taxes



8,443





1,467





6,284





10,457

Provision for income taxes



(3,158)





(587)





(3,693)





(3,156)

Net income



5,285





880





2,591





7,301

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(82)





(1,083)





(790)





(494)

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.



5,367





1,963





3,381





7,795

Dividends on preferred stock



(370)





(370)





(740)





(740)

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$ 4,997



$ 1,593



$ 2,641



$ 7,055



































Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:































Basic

$ 0.19



$ 0.06



$ 0.10



$ 0.27

Diluted

$ 0.19



$ 0.06



$ 0.10



$ 0.26

Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:































Basic



25,804





26,087





25,903





26,098

Diluted



26,227





26,853





26,446





26,804



































Dividends declared per common share

$ —



$ 0.085



$ —



$ 0.160

(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 559



$ 401



$ 1,148



$ 884



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2021



2020





(in thousands)

Operating activities











Net income

$ 2,591



$ 7,301

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



2,446





1,548

Impairment of assets



—





993

Deferred income taxes



2,974





2,537

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



2,539





1,215

Unrealized gain on marketable equity securities and investment



(7,022)





—

Stock-based compensation



1,148





884

Equity in the net (income) loss in equity method investees



(164)





1,552

Gain on sale of subsidiary



(4,226)





—

Loss on sale of assets held for sale



—





78

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries



—





(98)

Change in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



(3,157)





6,847

Inventory



1,277





1,930

Prepaid expenses



(1,142)





2,016

Other current assets and other assets



(2,865)





223

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(609)





(1,006)

Contract liability



(333)





(12,707)

Due to IDT Corporation



47





(286)

Income taxes payable



625





615

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(5,871)





13,642

Investing activities















Capital expenditures



(80)





(99)

Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale



—





5

Proceeds from the sale of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed



4,550





—

Purchase of marketable equity securities



(1,000)





—

Investments in equity method investee



—





(1,502)

Payment of acquisition of intangible



—





(298)

Repayment of notes receivable



13





12

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



3,483





(1,882)

Financing activities















Dividends paid



(740)





(4,955)

Proceeds from revolving line of credit



—





1,000

Repayment of revolving line of credit



—





(3,514)

Proceeds from loan



—





1,395

Repayment of loan



—





(930)

Purchases of Class B common stock



(2,435)





(1,546)

Repayment of notes payable



—





(17)

Net cash used in financing activities



(3,175)





(8,567)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(54)





12

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(5,617)





3,205

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



43,184





38,554

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 37,567



$ 41,759



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Second Quarter 2021

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed for the second quarter 2021, as well as for the second quarter 2020, Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA consists of gross profit less selling, general and administrative expense, equity in the net loss of in equity method investees, net, plus depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (which are included in selling, general and administrative expense) and impairments of goodwill. Another way of calculating Adjusted EBITDA is to start with income from operations and add depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of goodwill and subtract equity in net loss in equity method investees, net.

Management believes that Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie Energy's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie Energy's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, income (loss) from operations and net income (loss), on consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie Energy's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie Energy's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Following are the reconciliations Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Total Three months ended June 30, 2021 (Q2 2021)

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Limited $ 5,367 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (82) Net income $ 5,285 Provision for income taxes 3,158 Other income, net 14 Gain on sale of a subsidiary (4,226) Unrealized gain on marketable equity securities and investments (2,915) Interest income (10) Interest expense 103 Equity in the net income of equity method investees (53) Income from operations $ 1,356 Add:





Stock-based compensation 559

Depreciation and amortization 1,115 Subtract:



Equity in the net income of equity method investees (53) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,083



Total Three months ended June 30, 2020 (Q2 2020)

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Limited $ 1,963 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,083) Net income $ 880 Provision for income taxes 587 Other income, net 52 Interest income (20) Interest expense 58 Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 1,173 Income from operations $ 2,730 Add:





Stock-based compensation 401

Depreciation and amortization 723

Impairment 801 Subtract:



Equity in the net loss (income) of equity method investees 1,173 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,482

