Genie Energy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Michael Stein, chief executive officer of Genie Energy, commented: "We achieved another quarter of strong financial results while significantly expanding our retail customer base and building out our solar generation pipeline. By quarter's end, we increased our cash position to over $115 million even after redeeming the final $7.4 million of our outstanding preferred stock."

"Genie Retail Energy took advantage of the relative stability of wholesale energy markets in the second quarter. Revenue, Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA reached the highest levels of any second quarter in our history, while our best-in-class marketing programs delivered 45% and 36% year-over-year increases in RCEs and meters, respectively.

"Genie Renewables continued adding new projects to its solar development pipeline, crossing the 100-megawatt (MW) threshold while building its platform to drive and support additional expansion."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

(Versus 2Q22 unless otherwise noted. Excludes discontinued operations of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) for all periods unless otherwise noted.)

Revenue increased 39.6% to $93.5 million from $66 .9 million;

from .9 million; Gross profit increased 28.1% to $38.2 million ; gross margin decreased to 40.9% from 44.6%;

; gross margin decreased to 40.9% from 44.6%; Income from operations increased 27.7% to $15.0 million ;

; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 29.5% to $15.8 million ;

increased 29.5% to ; Net income from continuing operations attributable to GNE common stockholders increased to $11.8 million from $6.8 million and diluted income per share (EPS) from continuing operations increased to $0.45 from $0.26 ;

from and diluted income per share (EPS) from continuing operations increased to from ; Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders decreased to $15.0 million from $33.9 million and diluted EPS decreased to $0.57 from $1.30 ;

from and diluted EPS decreased to from ; Net income and EPS attributable to GNE common stockholders included a gain from discontinued operations of $3.2 million , or $0.12 , compared to a gain of $27.1 million or $1.04 ;

, or , compared to a gain of or ; Cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities increased to $115.1 million at June 30, 2023 , from $113.7 million at March 31, 2023 ;

at , from at ; Genie Energy will pay a $0.075 quarterly dividend to Class A and B common stockholders on or about August 21, 2023 , with a record date of August 14, 2023 ;

quarterly dividend to Class A and B common stockholders on or about , with a record date of ; Genie Energy redeemed the remaining $7.4 million of its preferred stock.

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Select Financial Metrics* (in $M except for EPS)** 2Q23 2Q22 Change Total Revenue $93.5 $66.9 39.6 % Genie Retail (GRE) $89.7 $63.2 42.1 % Electricity $80.2 $53.1 51.1 % Natural Gas $9.0 $10.1 -11.1 % Others $0.6 $0.0 100.0 % Genie Renewables $3.7 $3.8 -1.3 % Gross Margin 40.9 % 44.5 % (367)bps Genie Retail (GRE) 41.8 % 45.9 % (415)bps Genie Renewables 19.6 % 21.6 % (199)bps Income from Operations $15.0 $11.8 27.7 % Operating Margin 16.1 % 17.6 % (150)bps Net Income from Continuing Operations $12.2 $8.1 51.0 % Income Attributable to Discontinued Operations, net of tax $3.2 $29.3 -89.2 % Net Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders $15.0 $33.9 -55.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.57 $0.70 -18.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $15.8 $12.2 29.5 % Cash Flow Provided by Continuing Operating Activities $3.0 $7.7 -60.5 %







* GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results ** Numbers may not add due to rounding

Segment Highlights

Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

GRE income from operations increased 27.8% to $18.4 million, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 27.5% to $18.8 million. The increases were driven by increased customer counts reflecting strong customer acquisitions during the first half of the year.

Meters and RCEs served increased year-over-year by 101,000 and 118,000 to 381,000 and 380,000, respectively, as of June 30, 2023. Average monthly churn decreased to 4.3% sequentially from 4.4% in the first quarter of 2023.

Genie Retail Energy (GRE) Select Performance Metrics RCEs and Meters in 1000s* 2Q23 2Q22 Change Total RCEs 380 263 44.9 % Electricity 304 185 63.9 % Natural Gas 76 77 -1.0 % Total Meters 381 280 36.1 % Electricity 302 203 48.3 % Natural Gas 80 78 2.4 % Gross Adds 75 34 117.7 % Churn 4.3 % 4.4 % (10)bps







* Numbers may not add due to rounding

Genie Renewables (GREW)

GREW increased second quarter revenue year-over-year, driven mainly by services provided to third parties, including its consultative energy services for large commercial customers.

Genie Solar added five new projects representing 30MW to its pipeline during the quarter. As of the end of the quarter, Genie Solar had a pipeline of potential projects totaling 108MW in development.

Pipeline Total Site Control Permitting Construction MW 108 79 25 4 Project Count 15 10 4 1

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2023, Genie Energy reported cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities of $115.1 million, an increase from $113.7 million at March 31, 2023.

Total assets as of June 30, 2023 were $286.0 million. Liabilities totaled $90.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $156.0 million. Non-current liabilities were $2.8 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.0 million compared to $7.7 million a year ago.

Strategic Update and Commentary

Stein added, "At the beginning of the year, we announced a 2023 goal to continue delivering strong financial results while aggressively moving into growth mode at GRE once market volatility subsided. Our year-to-date results demonstrate the wisdom of this strategy. As we look to the second half of the year, we are positioned to continue delivering strong Adjusted EBITDA while adding profitable customers for GRE. As a result, we are increasing our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year to $47 million to $55 million from $40 million to $50 million.

"At GREW, we have one community solar farm already under construction and a second achieved notice to proceed (NTP) status in July. In addition, during the year, we expect to achieve key development milestones on several other projects and expand the number of potential projects and aggregate MW in our pipeline. Our expanding solar generation portfolio sets GREW up for improving financial performance over the next several years as more projects become operational."

Trended Financial Information:* (in $M except for EPS, RCEs and Meters)** 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 2021 2022 TTM Total Revenue $85.9 $66.9 $81.3 $81.4 $105.3 $93.5 $323.3 $315.5 $361.4 Genie Retail - US (GRE) $83.9 $63.2 $79.9 $77.0 $101.4 $89.7 $311.8 $304.0 $348.1 Electricity $59.4 $53.1 $73.8 $55.6 $74.5 $80.2 $273.0 $241.8 $284.1 Natural Gas $24.5 $10.1 $6.2 $21.4 $26.9 $9.0 $38.8 $62.1 $63.4 Others $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.6 $0.0 $0.0 $0.6 Genie Renewables $2.0 $3.8 $1.4 $4.4 $3.9 $3.7 $7.5 $11.6 $13.3 Gross Margin 54.8 % 44.5 % 53.1 % 42.7 % 31.6 % 40.9 % 28.3 % 49.1 % 41.3 % Genie Retail - US (GRE) 55.5 % 45.9 % 54.1 % 44.4 % 32.1 % 41.8 % 29.1 % 50.3 % 42.4 % Genie Renewables 25.7 % 21.6 % -6.3 % 12.4 % 19.3 % 19.6 % 37.1 % 15.6 % 14.5 % Income from Operations $27.0 $11.8 $23.5 $15.5 $11.3 $15.0 $24.1 $11.6 $65.3 Operating Margin 31.4 % 17.6 % 29.0 % 19.0 % 10.7 % 16.1 % 7.5 % 3.7 % 18.1 % Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Discontinued Operations ($1.9) $29.3 ($1.5) $4.5 $3.1 $3.2 $11.7 $30.4 $9.3 Net Income Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders $17.5 $33.9 $18.3 $16.2 $14.3 $15.0 $27.5 $85.9 $63.7 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.7 $1.30 $0.70 $0.61 $0.54 $0.57 $1.05 $3.28 $2.42 Adjusted EBITDA $28.0 $12.2 $24.5 $18.5 $12.4 $15.8 $27.8 $83.2 $71.2 GRE Retail Performance Metrics

















RCEs 260 263 251 262 353 380 260 262 380 Electricity 182 185 174 181 276 304 189 181 304 Natural Gas 78 77 77 81 77 76 71 81 76 Meters 286 280 270 275 349 381 285 275 381 Electricity 209 203 193 196 271 302 210 197 302 Natural Gas 77 77 77 79 78 80 75 79 80 Gross Adds 44 34 34 47 129 75 177 159 284 Churn*** 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.4 % 5.5 % 4.4 % 4.3 % 4.5 % 4.8 % 4.7 %



















* GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results ** Numbers may not add due to rounding *** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals























Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community, and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





June 30,

2023



December 31,

2022



(Unaudited)







Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,827



$ 98,571

Restricted cash—short-term

3,831





6,007

Marketable equity securities

452





490

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,098 and $4,826 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

58,230





55,134

Inventory

18,186





15,714

Prepaid expenses

8,793





6,822

Other current assets

7,059





6,207

Current assets of discontinued operations

35,865





38,688

Total current assets

243,243





227,633

Property and equipment, net

1,422





891

Goodwill

9,998





9,998

Other intangibles, net

2,934





3,133

Deferred income tax assets, net

5,799





5,799

Other assets

13,183





13,856

Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

9,378





16,305

Total assets $ 285,957



$ 277,615

Liabilities and equity













Current liabilities:













Trade accounts payable

23,815





25,313

Accrued expenses

33,878





35,659

Income taxes payable

10,996





22,576

Due to IDT Corporation, net

144





165

Other current liabilities

7,395





4,549

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

10,967





10,936

Total current liabilities

87,195





99,198

Other liabilities

2,091





4,087

Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations

686





686

Total liabilities

89,972





103,971

Commitments and contingencies

—





—

Equity:













Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000:













Series 2012-A, designated shares—8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of — and 983 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—





8,359

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

16





16

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 28,764 and 27,126 shares issued and 25,885 and 24,421 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

288





271

Additional paid-in capital

154,299





146,546

Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,879 and 2,705 shares of Class B common stock at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(21,613)





(19,010)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,965





1,926

Retained earnings

74,355





49,010

Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity

209,310





187,118

Noncontrolling interests

(13,325)





(13,474)

Total equity

195,985





173,644

Total liabilities and equity $ 285,957



$ 277,615



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2023





2022





2023





2022





(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:





























Electricity $ 80,199



$ 53,063



$ 154,686



$ 112,443

Natural gas

8,975





10,098





35,900





34,601

Other

4,289





3,779





8,153





5,821

Total revenues

93,463





66,940





198,739





152,865

Cost of revenues

55,255





37,120





127,245





75,939

Gross profit

38,208





29,820





71,494





76,926

Operating expenses:





























Selling, general and administrative (i)

23,173





18,048





45,184





38,192

Income from operations

15,035





11,772





26,310





38,734

Interest income

1,008





48





1,982





65

Interest expense

(30)





(52)





(49)





(102)

(Gain) loss on marketable equity securities and investments

122





(146)





51





(799)

Other (loss) income, net

(104)





(372)





3,142





(869)

Income before income taxes

16,031





11,250





31,436





37,029

Provision for income taxes

(3,865)





(3,195)





(7,933)





(10,308)

Net income from continuing operations

12,166





8,055





23,503





26,721

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes

3,173





29,318





6,227





27,388

Net income

15,339





37,373





29,730





54,109

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net

183





2,894





144





1,741

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.

15,156





34,479





29,586





52,368

Dividends on preferred stock

(176)





(624)





(333)





(994)

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 14,980



$ 33,855



$ 29,253



$ 51,374

































Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders





























Continuing operations $ 11,807



$ 6,790



$ 23,025



$ 26,109

Discontinued operations

3,173





27,065





6,228





25,154

Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 14,980



$ 33,855



$ 29,253



$ 51,374

































Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:





























Basic:





























Continuing operations $ 0.46



$ 0.27



$ 0.90



$ 1.02

Discontinued operations

0.12





1.06





0.25





0.99

Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.58



$ 1.33



$ 1.15



$ 2.01

Diluted





























Continuing operations $ 0.45



$ 0.26



$ 0.88



$ 1.00

Discontinued operations

0.12





1.04





0.24





0.97

Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.57



$ 1.30



$ 1.12



$ 7

































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:





























Basic

25,708





25,463





25,516





25,613

Diluted

26,321





26,070





26,073





26,088

































Dividends declared per common share $ 0.075



$ 0.075



$ 0.150



$ 0.150

(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 756



$ 730



$ 1,605



$ 1,570



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)







Six Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022





(in thousands)

Operating activities











Net income

$ 29,730



$ 54,109

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax



6,227





27,388

Net income from continuing operations



23,503





26,721

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



191





191

Impairment of assets



19





—

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



1,372





1,290

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable equity securities and investment



(51)





799

Stock-based compensation



1,648





1,519

Equity in the net (income) loss in equity method investees



(111)





249

Change in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



(4,468)





(297)

Inventory



(2,472)





1,677

Prepaid expenses



(1,971)





(2,430)

Other current assets and other assets



941





(7,904)

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities



(2,430)





2,680

Due to IDT Corporation, net



(21)





(384)

Income taxes payable



(11,581)





1,803

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations



4,569





25,914

Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations



15,671





1,637

Net cash provided by operating activities



20,240





27,551

Investing activities















Capital expenditures



(561)





(60)

Proceeds from the sale of marketable equity securities and other investments



8,009





—

Purchase of marketable equity securities and other investments



(9,312)





(800)

Proceeds from equity method investments



282





—

Investment in notes receivables with related party



—





(1,388)

Repayment of notes receivable



19





19

Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations



(1,563)





(2,229)

Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations



—





(49,446)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,563)





(51,675)

Financing activities















Dividends paid



(4,763)





(4,669)

Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees



(1,475)





(71)

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



5,000





—

Repurchase of Class B common stock



—





(4,414)

Redemption of preferred stock



(8,359)





(2,000)

Net cash used in financing activities



(9,597)





(11,154)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(37)





(120)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



9,043





(35,398)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (including cash held at discontinued operations) at beginning of period



106,080





102,149

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including cash held at discontinued operations) at end of the period



115,123





66,751

Less: Cash held at of discontinued operations at end of period



465





2,693

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at end of period

$ 114,658



$ 64,058



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Second Quarter 2023

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for GRE. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income (loss) from operations, as well as net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to income (loss) from operations for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and to income from operations for GRE.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 2021 2022 TTM Income (loss) from Operations $27.0 $11.8 $23.5 $15.5 $11.3 $15.0 $24.1 $77.8 $65.3 Add back

















Depreciation and Amortization $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.4 $0.4 $0.4 Non-Cash Compensation $0.8 $0.7 $0.7 $0.7 $0.8 $0.8 $2.8 $3.0 $3.1 Impairment $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $2.1 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $2.1 $2.1 Equity in the Loss of AMSO/GEUK $0.1 ($0.4) $0.2 $0.1 $0.2 ($0.1) $0.4 ($0.0) $0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $28.0 $12.2 $24.5 $18.5 $12.4 $15.8 $27.8 $83.2 $71.2

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE Adjusted EBITDA



(in millions) 2Q23 2Q22 TTM 2022 2021 Income (loss) from Operations $18.4 $14.4 $82.8 $92.6 $34.7 Add back









Depreciation and Amortization $0.1 $0.1 $0.3 $0.3 $0.4 Stock-based Compensation $0.3 $0.2 $1.0 $1.0 $0.9 Adjusted EBITDA $18.8 $14.7 $84.2 $93.8 $36.0

SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.