Genie Energy Announces Third Quarter Results

Genie Energy Ltd.

Nov 07, 2022, 07:30 ET

Reports record third-quarter gross profit, net income and Adjusted EBITDA1

Acquired site rights to build up to 64MW (megawatts) of solar projects

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"We reported record third quarter profit metrics driven by strength in Genie Retail Energy (GRE), our domestic retail energy business," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer. "GRE continued to outperform in a volatile energy price environment. We were well-positioned with our customer book and hedges heading into the quarter and were able to drive a 54% gross margin and generate nearly $28 million in Adjusted EBITDA. Genie Renewables (GREW) also made excellent progress in our solar business, acquiring site rights to 64MW of solar projects and advancing them through their permitting processes.

"Given the challenging environment in the European energy market, we determined that the risk was beyond our acceptable tolerances. As a result, we exited our remaining international retail operations and no longer serve customers in Scandanavia.* Finally, building on our strong domestic operational performance, we returned $3.2 million in capital to shareholders via redemption of preferred stock and payments of our regular quarterly common and preferred stock dividends."

* Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) results are classified as discontinued operations in the third quarter of 2022 and for all prior periods presented.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 3Q21 unless otherwise noted; excludes GREI for all periods)

  • Revenue decreased 7.3% to $81.3 million from $87.7 million;
  • Gross profit increased 24.7% to $43.1 million from $34.6 million, and gross margin increased to 53.1% from 39.5%, driven by strength at GRE;
  • Income from operations increased 34.8% to $23.5 million from $17.5 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 35.2% to $24.5 million from $18.1 million;
  • GRE generated income from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million and $27.7 million, compared to $19.7 million and $20.0 million, respectively;
  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to GNE common stockholders increased to $18.3 million, and diluted income per share (EPS) increased to $0.70, compared to a loss of $2.7 million and net loss per share of $0.10, respectively;
  • Cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities increased to $87.7 million at September 30, 2022, from $67.2 million at June 30, 2022;
  • Declared a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders;
  • Redeemed $1 million of preferred stock.

Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 9/30/22*

 (in $M except for EPS)

3Q22

3Q21

Change

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Change

Total Revenue

$81.3

$87.7

(7.3 %)

$234.2

$254.1

(7.8 %)

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

$79.9

$86.3

(7.4 %)

$227.0

$244.0

(7.0 %)

Electricity

$73.8

$82.8

(10.9 %)

$186.2

$218.1

(14.6 %)

Natural Gas

$6.2

$3.5

75.0 %

$40.8

$25.9

57.5 %

Genie Renewables

$1.4

$0.9

2.2 %

$7.2

$6.2

16.5 %

Gross Margin

53.1 %

39.5 %

1360bps

51.3 %

26.7 %

2455bps

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

54.1 %

39.6 %

1453bps

27.6 %

24.7 %

394bps

Genie Renewables

(6.3 %)

34.0 %

(4029)bps

17.5 %

40.4 %

(2298)bps

Income (Loss) from Operations

$23.5

$17.5

34.8 %

$62.3

$18.3

240.7 %

Operating Margin

29.0 %

19.9 %

903bps

26.6 %

(5.1 %)

3168bps

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Discontinued Operations

($1.5)

($10.9)

(86.6 %)

$25.9

($17.0)

nm

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders

$18.3

($2.7)

nm

$69.7

($0.0)

nm

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$0.70

($0.10)

nm

$2.65

($0.00)

nm

Adjusted EBITDA1

$24.5

$18.1

35.2 %

$64.7

$20.4

nm

Cash Flow from Continuing Operating Activities

$22.5

$0.3

nm

$44.9

($0.9)

nm

nm = not measurable/meaningful





*Numbers may not add due to rounding





** GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results






              Select Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 (as of quarters ended on September 30)**

Units in 1000s

3Q22

3Q21

Change

Retail Performance Metrics:



Genie Retail - US (GRE)

251

336

(25.3 %)

Electricity

174

276

(37.0 %)

Natural Gas

77

60

28.1 %

Meters in 1000s units



Genie Retail - US (GRE)

271

361

(25.0 %)

Electricity

193

289

(33.0 %)

Natural Gas

77

72

7.3 %

Gross Adds

34

47

(27.7 %)

Churn***

4.7 %

4.0 %

70bps

** GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results



*** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals





1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Segment Highlights

Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

GRE delivered record third quarter gross profit, income from operations, and Adjusted EBITDA, highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. Electric per meter consumption declined moderately versus the year-ago quarter but remained solidly above pre-COVID levels. As in prior quarters, GRE moderated customer acquisition to maximize the value of its portfolio, given the ongoing market volatility. 

Sequentially, RCEs and meters served decreased by 11,000 and 9,000 to 251,000 and 271,000, respectively, as of September 30, 2022. Average monthly churn increased to 4.7% from 4.0% in the year-ago quarter and from 4.4% in the second quarter of 2022.

Genie Renewables (GREW)

Genie Solar Energy continued building solar projects for large commercial customers and is on track to continue recognizing additional revenue from its growing backlog of projects.

As previously disclosed, GREW is also building a portfolio of company-owned and/or controlled solar generation fields. In that regard, the Company achieved site control on multiple projects totaling 64MW of generation capacity.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

On September 30, 2022, Genie Energy reported $259.9 million in total assets. Liabilities totaled $97.7 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $128.5 million. Non-current liabilities were $11.7 million.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $25.6 million compared to $6.0 million a year ago.

Strategic Update and Commentary on the Balance of 2022

GRE will continue monitoring the U.S. retail energy markets for customer acquisition opportunities. As volatility either moderates or becomes more palatable to customers, GRE expects to recalibrate its customer acquisition and retention programs to generate growth in its customer book.

On October 12, 2022, Genie announced that, on November 15, 2022, it would redeem 986,400 shares of its Preferred Stock for an aggregate cost of approximately $8.3 million. After this redemption, Genie Energy will have 983,358 shares of Preferred Stock outstanding with an aggregate stated value of $8.4 million.

Stein commented, "We expect energy prices to remain volatile as we head into the Winter months, but we continue to be well-positioned from a risk management position and will return to customer acquisition mode on a market-by-market basis when the risk/reward balance is favorable. Additionally, we expect to receive all approvals necessary to begin construction on our first wholly-owned and operated solar generation project this quarter. Finally, we continue to redeem our preferred stock to enhance our flexibility to invest future cash-flows in value creation initiatives, including pursuing additional growth opportunities in our renewables business."

Trended Financial Information:*

 (in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters)**

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

2019

2020

2021

YTD 2022

Total Revenue

$96.3

$70.1

$87.7

$69.2

$85.9

$66.9

$81.3

$315.3

$338.4

$323.3

$234.2

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

$90.7

$67.0

$86.3

$67.9

$83.9

$63.2

$79.9

$286.6

$304.4

$311.8

$244.0

Electricity

$73.4

$61.9

$82.8

$54.9

$59.4

$53.1

$73.8

$246.7

$270.9

$273.0

$186.2

Natural Gas

$17.3

$5.1

$3.5

$12.9

$24.5

$10.1

$6.2

$39.9

$33.6

$38.8

$40.8

Genie Renewables

$2.5

$2.3

$1.3

$1.3

$2.0

$3.8

$1.4

$12.1

$25.2

$7.5

$7.2

Gross Margin

14.4 %

27.8 %

39.5 %

34.3 %

54.8 %

44.5 %

53.1 %

26.3 %

27.0 %

28.3 %

51.3 %

Genie Retail - US (GRE)

16.5 %

16.5 %

16.5 %

16.5 %

16.5 %

16.5 %

16.5 %

28.1 %

29.0 %

29.1 %

52.3 %

Genie Renewables

44.9 %

39.4 %

34.0 %

21.5 %

25.7 %

21.6 %

-6.3 %

15.7 %

8.8 %

37.1 %

17.5 %

Income (loss) from Operations

($3.2)

$4.0

$17.5

$5.8

$27.0

$11.8

$23.5

$9.8

$23.1

$24.1

$62.3

Operating Margin

-3.3 %

5.7 %

19.9 %

8.4 %

31.4 %

17.6 %

29.0 %

3.1 %

6.8 %

7.5 %

26.6 %

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Discontinued Operations

($3.4)

($2.7)

($10.9)

$28.7

($1.9)

$29.3

($1.5)

$9.8

($0.5)

$11.7

$25.9

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders 

($2.4)

$5.0

($2.7)

$27.6

$17.5

$33.9

$18.3

$9.8

$11.7

$27.5

$69.7

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

($0.09)

$0.19

($0.10)

$1.06

$0.67

$1.30

$0.70

$0.10

$0.44

$1.06

$2.65

Adjusted EBITDA

($2.4)

$4.7

$18.1

$7.3

$28.0

$12.2

$24.5

$10.1

$26.6

$27.8

$64.7

GRE Retail Performance Metrics











RCEs

347

330

336

260

260

263

251

307

337

260

nm

Electricity

291

272

276

189

182

185

174

246

284

189

nm

Natural Gas

56

58

60

71

78

77

77

61

53

71

nm

Meters

373

361

361

285

286

280

271

369

368

285

nm

Electricity

308

292

289

210

209

203

193

296

303

210

nm

Natural Gas

65

69

72

75

77

77

77

73

65

75

nm

Gross Adds

62

35

46

33

44

34

33

308

212

177

112

Churn***

4.9 %

3.8 %

4.0 %

6.2 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

4.7 %

5.3 %

4.4 %

4.5 %

4.5 %

nm = not measurable/meaningful

*Numbers may not add due to rounding











** GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results

*** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals

Dividend on Genie Energy Common Stock

Genie Energy's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.075 per share of Class A and Class B common stock with a record date of November 14, 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about November 21, 2022. The distribution will be treated as an ordinary dividend for income tax purposes. 

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

At 8:30 AM Eastern today, Genie's management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks, followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-545-0523 (toll-free from the U.S.) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 643413.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the U.S.) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 46970. The replay will remain available through November 21, 2022. A recording of the call also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community, and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)


September 30, 2022

December 31,
2021

(Unaudited)



(Audited)


Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

81,705

$

93,568

Restricted cash—short-term

5,555


6,657

Marketable equity securities

471


1,336

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,448 and $6,139 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively


43,524


41,309

Inventory


18,517


17,720

Prepaid expenses


7,806


4,164

Other current assets


8,156


2,354

Current assets of discontinued operations

48,863


33,237

Total current assets


214,597


200,345

Goodwill


9,998


9,998

Other intangibles, net


3,232


3,530

Deferred income tax assets, net


5,203


5,203

Other assets


12,975


9,217

Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

13,851


1,172

Total assets

$

259,856

$

229,465

Liabilities and equity








Current liabilities:








Trade accounts payable


18,783


14,541

Accrued expenses


41,803


38,005

Income taxes payable


17,521


9,512

Due to IDT Corporation, net


135


532

Other current liabilities


2,150


1,732

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

5,731


51,970

Total current liabilities


86,123


116,292

Other liabilities


2,159


1,946

Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations

9,502


438

Total liabilities 


97,784


118,676

Commitments and contingencies  






Equity:








Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:








Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000:








Series 2012-A, designated shares—8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 1,970 and 2,322 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

16,743


19,743

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

16


16

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 27,003 and 26,620 shares issued and 24,313 and 24,615 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

270


266

Additional paid-in capital


145,552


143,249

Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,690 and 2,005 shares of Class B common stock at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(18,852)


(14,034)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(3,075)


3,160

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)


34,782


(29,115)

Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity


175,436


123,285

Noncontrolling interests


(13,364)


(12,496)

Total equity


162,072


110,789

Total liabilities and equity

$

259,856

$

229,465

GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021

2022

2021


(in thousands, except per share data)


Revenues:














Electricity

$

73,764

$

82,801

$

186,207

$

222,005

Natural gas


6,153


3,516


40,754


25,878

Other


1,368


1,338


7,189


6,177

Total revenues


81,285


87,655


234,150


254,060

Cost of revenues


38,142


53,049


114,082


186,152

Gross profit


43,143


34,606


120,068


67,908

Operating expenses and losses:
















Selling, general and administrative (i)


19,605


17,143


57,796


49,628

Income from operations


23,538


17,463


62,272


18,280

Interest income


194


8


259


28

Interest expense


(33)


(99)


(135)


(311)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities and investments

57


(5,312)


(742)


1,710

Gain on sale of subsidiary










4,226

Other income (loss), net


156


35


(712)


482

Income before income taxes


23,912


12,095


60,942


24,415

Provision for income taxes


(6,482)


(3,498)


(16,791)


(7,149)

Net income from continuing operations


17,430


8,597


44,151


17,266

   Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(1,459)


(10,914)


25,929


(16,991)

Net income (loss)

15,971


(2,317)


70,080


275

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(2,797)


(31)


(1,056)


(821)

Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.


18,768


(2,286)


71,136


1,096

Dividends on preferred stock


(454)


(370)


(1,448)


(1,111)

Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$

18,314

$

(2,656)

$

69,688

$

(15)
















Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders














    Income from continuing operations

$

22,259

$

8,643

$

48,368

$

17,303

    (Loss) income from discontinued operations

(3,945)


(11,299)


21,320


(17,318)

Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$

18,314

$

(2,656)

$

69,688


(15)
















Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:
















Basic:














    Income from continuing operations

$

0.88

$

0.34

$

1.89

$

0.67

    (Loss) income from discontinued operations

(0.15)


(0.44)


0.83


(0.67)

    Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$

0.73

$

(0.10)

$

2.72

$

(0.00)

Diluted














    Income from continuing operations

$

0.85

$

0.34

$

1.84

$

0.67

    (Loss) income from discontinued operations

(0.15)


(0.44)


0.81


(0.67)

    Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$

0.70

$

(0.10)

$

2.65

$

0.00
















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:
















Basic


25,233


25,514


25,623


25,867

Diluted


26,205


25,514


26,261


25,867
















Dividends declared per common share

$

0.075

$

0.225

$



$


(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses

$

713

$

504

$

2,232

$

1,597

GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) 



Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022

2021


(in thousands)


Operating activities







Net income


$

70,080

$

275

   Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

25,929


(16,991)

Net income from continuing operations

44,151


17,266

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



288


343

Deferred income taxes






2,880

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



2,116


1,372

Unrealized loss (gain) marketable equity securities and investment

742


(1,710)

Stock-based compensation



2,232


1,597

Equity in the net loss (income) in equity method investees



91


(215)

Gain on sale of subsidiaries  




(4,226)

Change in assets and liabilities: 









Trade accounts receivable



(4,331)


(12,427)

Inventory



(797)


(6,718)

Prepaid expenses



(3,641)


(1,713)

Other current assets and other assets



(6,084)


(8,829)

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



2,570


7,337

Due to IDT Corporation



(398)


(148)

Income taxes payable



8,009


4,263

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

44,948


(928)

   Net cash used in discontinued operations

8,150


1,014

Net cash provided by operating activities



53,098


86

Investing activities









Capital expenditures



(1,058)


(158)

Proceeds from the sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed




4,550

Investment in notes receivables with related party

(1,505)



Purchase of marketable equity securities and other investments

(1,300)


(1,750)

Repayment of notes receivable



19


14

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations

(3,844)


2,656

   Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations

(43,941)



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(47,785)


2,656

Financing activities









Dividends paid to Class A and Class B common stock stockholders

(1,104)



Dividends paid to preferred stock stockholders

(5,790)


(1,111)

Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees

(409)


(236)

Repurchase of Class B common stock

(4,414)


(3,847)

Redemption of preferred stock

(3,000)



Net cash used in by financing activities



(14,717)


(5,194)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(15)


(221)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(9,419)


(2,673)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



102,149


43,184

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at end of the period

92,730


40,511

Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of period

5,470


3,910

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding discontinued operations) at end of period


$

87,260

$

36,601

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Third Quarter 2022

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for GRE. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie's measure of segment-level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income (loss) from operations, as well as net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for GRE.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

2020

2021

9 Mos
2022

Income (loss) from Operations

($3.2)

$4.0

$17.5

$5.8

$27.0

$11.8

$23.5

$23.1

$24.1

$62.3

Add back










Depreciation and Amortization

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$1.1

$0.4

$0.3

Non-Cash Compensation

$0.6

$0.5

$0.5

$1.2

$0.8

$0.7

$0.7

$1.0

$2.8

$2.2

Impairment

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

$1.4

$0.0

$0.0

Equity in the Loss of AMSO/GEUK

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

$0.2

$0.1

($0.4)

$0.2

$0.1

$0.4

($0.1)

Adjusted EBITDA

($2.4)

$4.7

$18.1

$7.3

$28.0

$12.2

$24.5

$26.6

$27.8

$64.7

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE

(in millions)

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

Income (loss) from Operations

$30.2

$14.4

$27.4

Add back




Depreciation and Amortization

$0.1

$0.1

$0.1

Stock-based Compensation

$0.2

$0.2

$0.2

Impairment

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

Equity in the income of equity method investee

$0.0

$0.0

$0.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$30.5

$14.7

$27.7






SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.

