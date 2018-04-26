Genie Energy (GNE) to Report First Quarter 2018 Results

Genie Energy will issue an earnings release over a wire service and post it in the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website (www.genie.com/investors/investor-relations) at 7:30 AM. The release will also be filed in a current report (Form 8-K) with the S.E.C. At 8:30 AM Eastern, Genie Energy's management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial toll-free 1-888-348-6472 (from the US) or 1-412-902-4240 (international) and request the Genie Energy conference call.

The call replay will be available at 1-844-512-2921 (US toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) through May 10th. The replay PIN is 10119964. A recording of the call - in MP3 format - will also be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.:

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), through its Genie Retail Energy (GRE) division, provides electricity and natural gas primarily to residential and small business customers in the United States and, through a joint venture, in Great Britain. GRE also operates Diversegy, a commercial brokerage and marketing services company. Genie's GOGAS division operates oil and gas exploration and drilling services ventures. For more information, visit www.genie.com.

