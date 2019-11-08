Genie Energy Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) reported third quarter 2019 net income of $0.18 per share on revenue of $85.7 million.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Throughout this release, 3Q19 results are compared to 3Q18 results unless otherwise noted)

Global customer base increased by 27 thousand RCEs (+8%) to 384 thousand RCEs and by 45 thousand meters (+10%) to 492 thousand meters during 3Q19;

Average monthly churn was 5.3% - a decrease from 5.7% in 3Q18 and an increase from 4.4% in 2Q19;

Genie Retail Energy (GRE) commenced customer acquisition in Texas - the largest deregulated electricity market in the U.S.;

- the largest deregulated electricity market in the U.S.; Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels in which Genie holds a majority stake, received significant additional orders from JP Morgan Chase for facilities around the nation pursuant to an existing preferred supplier agreement;

Consolidated revenue increased 19.3% to $85.7 million from $71.8 million ;

from ; Consolidated income from operations was $6.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA* was $8.0 million , both results unchanged from 3Q18;

and Adjusted EBITDA* was , both results unchanged from 3Q18; During the quarter, Genie Energy repurchased 470,147 shares of its Class B common stock, approximately 1.7% of shares outstanding, for $3.4 million ;

; Genie Energy's Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2019 dividend of $0.075 per share.

COMMENTS OF MICHAEL STEIN, CEO

"Across the Company, Genie Energy continued its strong performance with a solid third quarter. Domestically, we increased our customer base within our existing markets and entered a huge new deregulated market – Texas, with over seven million addressable meters. Internationally, we continued our rapid expansion. Within our energy services division, Prism Solar is rapidly expanding its business through its solar panel supply agreement with JP Morgan Chase. Our robust financial results and strong balance sheet enabled us to repurchase over 470 thousand shares of our outstanding common stock during the third quarter for $3.4 million while maintaining our quarterly dividend."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

$ in millions, except EPS 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18

3Q19 -3Q18 Change (%/$) Revenue $85.7 $61.0 $71.8

+19.3% Gross profit $26.4 $9.0 $21.3

+23.9% Gross margin percentage 30.7% 14.7% 29.6%

+110 BP SG&A expense (including stock-based compensation) $19.4 $18.2 $13.9

+39.2% Stock-based compensation included in SG&A $0.3 $0.3 $1.1

$(0.8) Research and development - $0.1 -

- Write-down of assets held for sale to fair value - - $0.5

$(0.5) Depreciation and amortization $0.9 $0.9 $0.5

+$0.4 Income (loss) from operations $6.9 $(9.3) $6.9

NC Adjusted EBITDA* $8.0 $(9.1) $8.0

NC Equity in the net loss in equity method investees** $(0.2) $(1.1) $(0.9)

+$0.6 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes $(1.9) $1.7 $(0.7)

$(1.2) Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy common stockholders $4.9 $(7.8) $5.5

$(0.6) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Genie Energy common stockholders $0.18 $(0.29) $0.21

$(0.03) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $12.1 $(3.1) $8.2

+$3.9

*Adjusted EBITDA for all periods is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

* * Genie Energy accounts for its investments in Orbit Energy, its joint venture operating in the U.K. and Atid, a drilling services business based in Israel in which it holds a minority stake, under the equity method of accounting. Under this method, Genie Energy records its share in the net income or loss of the venture. Therefore, revenue generated, and expenses incurred are not reflected in Genie Energy's consolidated revenue and expenses, but the customers are included in metrics regarding our customer base.

METERS AND RCEs

Genie Energy's global customer base increased sequentially and year-over-year driven by investment in customer acquisition in U.S. and overseas markets. Genie Energy's global RCE and meter totals are provided in the chart below.

Global RCEs and

Meters at End of

Quarter (in thousands)* September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Electricity RCEs 309 290 271 197 216 Natural gas RCEs 75 67 62 59 59 Total RCEs 384 357 333 256 275











Electricity meters 392 361 322 249 269 Natural gas meters 100 87 77 74 73 Total meters 492 448 399 323 342

*Includes RCEs and meters acquired and served by Genie Energy's domestic and international retail energy provider businesses including operations at ventures in Finland and Japan and at our joint ventures in the U.K..

SEGMENT RESULTS

Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

GRE's financial results are summarized in the chart below:

Genie Retail Energy $ in millions 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18

3Q19-3Q18 Change (%/$) Total revenue $81.7 $54.4 $71.0

+15.0% Electricity revenue $78.5 $49.2 $67.3

+16.6% Natural gas revenue $3.2 $5.2 $3.7

(14.4)% Gross profit $25.7 $8.2 $20.9

+22.9% Gross margin percentage 31.5% 15.1% 29.5%

+200 BP SG&A expense $14.8 $13.7 $10.4

+42.1% Income (loss) from operations $10.9 $(5.4) $10.5

+$0.4 Adjusted EBITDA* $11.2 $(5.1) $11.0

+$0.2

Customers served at September 30th increased to 329 thousand RCEs and 389 thousand meters from 318 thousand RCEs and 378 thousand meters at June 30 th and from 275 thousand RCEs and 342 thousand meters at September 30 , 2018. Gross meter adds during the quarter totaled 76,000 compared to 45,000 in 3Q18;

increased to 329 thousand RCEs and 389 thousand meters from 318 thousand RCEs and 378 thousand meters at and from 275 thousand RCEs and 342 thousand meters at , 2018. Gross meter adds during the quarter totaled 76,000 compared to 45,000 in 3Q18; Average monthly churn increased to 5.3% from 4.4% in 2Q19 and decreased from 5.7% in 3Q18;

Electricity revenue increased to $78.5 million from $67.3 million in 3Q18 reflecting increased meters and RCEs served and modest increases in both consumption per meter and revenue per kilowatt hour sold;

from in 3Q18 reflecting increased meters and RCEs served and modest increases in both consumption per meter and revenue per kilowatt hour sold; SG&A expense increased to $14.8 million from $10.4 million primarily on increased customer acquisition expense in the quarter and the reversal of a $1.5 million accrual of legal expenses in 3Q18;

from primarily on increased customer acquisition expense in the quarter and the reversal of a accrual of legal expenses in 3Q18; Income from operations in 3Q19 increased to $10.9 million from $10.5 million in 3Q18. Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $11.2 million from $11.0 million in 3Q18. The increases resulted primarily from increases in kilowatt hours sold and margin per kilowatt hour sold, significantly offset by the increases in customer acquisition expense and the impact of the reversal of an accrual in 3Q18.

Genie Energy Services (GES)

GES' revenue increased to $1.0 million from $0.7 million in 3Q18 reflecting the impact of the Prism Solar acquisition in 4Q18;

from in 3Q18 reflecting the impact of the Prism Solar acquisition in 4Q18; Prism Solar has orders on hand for solar panels with a generative capacity of 35 megawatts that are expected to contribute to revenue and profits upon delivery of panels over the next several quarters;

GES' loss from operations was $0.8 million compared to a loss from operations $0.2 million in 3Q18. Negative Adjusted EBITDA* was $0.6 million compared to $0.2 million in 3Q18.

Genie Retail Energy International (GRE International)

(Genie Energy accounts for its investments in Orbit Energy, its joint venture operating in the U.K., under the equity method of accounting. Revenue generated, and expenses incurred are not reflected in segment revenue and operating expenses. RCE and meter counts do, however, include Orbit Energy customers).

Customers served at September 30 th increased to 53 thousand RCEs and 103 thousand meters compared to 37 thousand RCEs and 69 thousand meters at June 30 th ;

increased to 53 thousand RCEs and 103 thousand meters compared to 37 thousand RCEs and 69 thousand meters at ; GRE International's revenue increased to $3.0 million compared to nil in 3Q18 reflecting the impact of the Lumo Energia acquisition in 1Q19 and early activity in Japan ;

compared to nil in 3Q18 reflecting the impact of the Lumo Energia acquisition in 1Q19 and early activity in ; Equity in the net loss of Orbit Energy was nil compared to $0.8 million in 3Q18;

in 3Q18; GRE International's loss from operations increased to $1.6 million from a loss from operations of $328 thousand in 3Q18. The increased loss reflects the investment in Genie Japan and, to a lesser degree, the continued investment in Lumo Energia, Negative Adjusted EBITDA* was $1.0 million compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA* of $1.1 million in 3Q18.

Genie Oil and Gas (GOGAS)

Operations at Genie Energy's Afek oil and gas exploration subsidiary remain suspended pending final testing on an existing well, which is expected to take place within the next two quarters;

Loss from operations was $0.3 million compared to a loss from operations of $1.0 million in 3Q18 including an impairment charge of $0.5 million . Negative Adjusted EBITDA* was $0.4 million compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA* of $0.6 million in 3Q18. The improvements reflect the suspension of oil and gas activities at Afek.

Corporate

Corporate loss from operations was $1.4 million compared to a loss from operations of $2.0 million in 3Q18. The loss narrowed on a decline in stock-based compensation, which decreased to $0.1 million dollars from $0.9 million in the year ago quarter. Negative Adjusted EBITDA* for Corporate operations was $1.2 million in 3Q19 compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA* of $1.1 million .

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS

At September 30, 2019, Genie Energy had $150.2 million in total assets, including $45.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Liabilities totaled $62.4 million and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $46.6 million.

During the quarter, Genie Energy repurchased 470,147 shares of its Class B common stock representing approximately 1.7% of the shares outstanding, for $3.4 million.

Cash provided by operating activities in 3Q19 increased to $12.1 million from $8.2 million in 3Q18.

DIVIDEND ON GENIE ENERGY COMMON STOCK

Genie Energy's Board of Directors has declared a 3Q19 dividend of $0.075 per share of Class A and Class B common stock with a record date of November 18, 2019. The dividend will be paid on or about November 29, 2019. The distribution will be treated as an ordinary dividend for income tax purposes.

GENIE ENERGY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

GENIE ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,826

$ 41,601 Restricted cash—short-term

5,961



1,653 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,461 and $2,003 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

39,593



35,920 Inventory

9,629



9,893 Prepaid expenses

6,588



6,167 Other current assets

3,119



2,670 Total current assets

103,716



97,904 Property and equipment, net

3,821



4,301 Goodwill

12,775



11,082 Other intangibles, net

7,444



6,321 Investment in equity method investees

908



2,208 Restricted cash—long-term

521



943 Deferred income tax assets, net

14,034



15,625 Other assets

7,011



8,480 Total assets $ 150,230

$ 146,864 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Notes payable $ 901

$ 923 Trade accounts payable

20,012



18,508 Accrued expenses

25,813



25,242 Income taxes payable

2,026



1,463 Due to IDT Corporation, net

153



234 Other current liabilities

8,208



4,416 Total current liabilities

57,113



50,786 Revolving line of credit

2,516



2,516 Other liabilities

2,817



900 Total liabilities

62,446



54,202 Commitments and contingencies









Equity:









Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000:









Series 2012-A, designated shares—8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 2,322 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

19,743



19,743 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

16



16 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 25,944 and 25,544 shares issued and 25,196 and 25,294 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

259



255 Additional paid-in capital

139,774



136,629 Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 748 and 250 shares of Class B common stock at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(5,354)



(1,624) Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,051



2,591 Accumulated deficit

(57,621)



(53,939) Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity

99,868



103,671 Noncontrolling interests

(12,084)



(11,009) Total equity

87,784



92,662 Total liabilities and equity $ 150,230

$ 146,864







GENIE ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share data) Revenues:

















Electricity $ 81,473

$ 67,292

$ 196,142

$ 181,141 Natural gas

3,169



3,702



27,069



34,492 Other

1,071



848



10,127



1,911 Total revenues

85,713



71,842



233,338



217,544 Cost of revenues

59,360



50,572



172,417



155,743 Gross profit

26,353



21,270



60,921



61,801 Operating expenses and losses:





















Selling, general and administrative (i)

19,364



13,912



53,266



46,379 Research and development

44



—



153



— Impairment of assets

—



451



—



2,742 Exploration

—



—



—



244 Income from operations

6,945



6,907



7,502



12,436 Interest income

163



195



445



384 Interest expense

(161)



(89)



(479)



(261) Equity in the net loss in equity method investees, net

(238)



(861)



(2,106)



(2,082) Gain on extinguishment of liability

—



164



—



164 Other income, net

(85)



25



147



123 Income before income taxes

6,624



6,341



5,509



10,764 Provision for income taxes

(1,916)



(675)



(3,142)



(1,733) Net income

4,708



5,666



2,367



9,031 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

539



251



1,484



1,122 Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.

5,247



5,917



3,851



10,153 Dividends on preferred stock

(370)



(370)



(1,111)



(1,111) Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 4,877

$ 5,547

$ 2,740

$ 9,042























Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:





















Basic $ 0.18

$ 0.21

$ 0.10

$ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.18

$ 0.21

$ 0.10

$ 0.36 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:





















Basic

26,683



25,805



26,603

$ 24,895 Diluted

27,669



26,442



27,541

$ 25,225























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.075

$ 0.075

$ 0.225

$ 0.225 (i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 335

$ 1,082

$ 1,106

$ 3,686







GENIE ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

(in thousands) Operating activities





Net income $ 2,367

$ 9,031 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

2,797



1,645 Impairment of assets

—



2,742 Deferred income taxes

1,591



113 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable

453



610 Gain on sale of property and equipment

—



(18) Stock-based compensation

1,106



3,686 Equity in the net loss in equity method investees

2,106



2,082 Gain on extinguishment of liability

—



(164) Change in assets and liabilities:









Trade accounts receivable

(1,607)



6,648 Inventory

264



(3,926) Prepaid expenses

(395)



143 Other current assets and other assets

1,243



2,417 Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,530



(4,404) Due to IDT Corporation

(81)



(138) Income taxes payable

563



(228) Net cash provided by operating activities

15,937



20,239 Investing activities









Capital expenditures

(343)



(575) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

—



62 Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired

(1,852)



— Payment for intangible acquisition

—



(745) Investment in equity method investee

(719)



(658) Investments in notes receivables

(214)



(1,225) Cash transferred to Atid

—



(209) Repayment of notes receivable

132



80 Net cash used in investing activities

(2,996)



(3,270) Financing activities









Dividends paid

(7,220)



(6,870) Repayment of short-term debt—Lumo Energia

(2,260)



— Exercise of stock options

1,405



— Purchase of Class B common stock

(3,415)



— Proceeds from sale of Class B common stock and warrants

—



6,000 Purchase of Class B common stock from employees

(315)



— Repayment of notes payable

(37)



(783) Net cash used in financing activities

(11,842)



(1,653) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

12



(36) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,111



15,280 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

44,197



31,927 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 45,308

$ 47,207 Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Financing Activities









Liability incurred for acquisitions $ 2,260

$ — Purchase of equity of subsidiary $ —

$ (4,139) Carrying value of assets contributed to New Atid $ —

$ 1,000 Class B common stock issued for GRE deferred units $ —

$ 1,886

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Third Quarter 2019

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy also disclosed for the third quarter 2019, as well as for comparable periods, Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA consists of gross profit less selling, general and administrative expense, exploration expense and equity in the net loss of in equity method investees, net, plus depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (which are included in selling, general and administrative expense). Another way of calculating Adjusted EBITDA is to start with income from operations and add depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation and subtract equity in net loss in equity method investees, net.

Management believes that Genie Energy's Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie Energy's or the relevant segment's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie Energy's competitors. Disclosure of this financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance, therefore the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the GAAP measures gross profit, income (loss) from operations and net income (loss), on a segment and/or consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to the segments' and Genie Energy's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. While Genie Energy's oil and gas exploration business may be capital intensive, Genie Energy does not expect to incur significant depreciation or depletion expense for the foreseeable future. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization is therefore a useful indicator of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie Energy's measurements of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Following is the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is income from operations, for Genie Energy's reportable segments and net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis.





Total

GRE GES GRE

International GOGAS Corporate Three months ended September 30, 2019 (3Q19)













Net income attributable to Genie Energy Limited $ 5,247











Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 539











Net income $ 4,708











Provision for income taxes 1,916











Other income, net 85











Interest expense 161











Interest income (163)











Equity in the net loss of equity method investees $ 238











Income from operations $ 6,945

$ 10,856 $ (798) $ (1,560) $ (283) $ (1,270) Add:















Stock-based compensation 335

116

94

125

Depreciation and amortization 933

187 243 488 15

Subtract:















Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 238







148 90 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,975

$ 11,159 $ (555) $ (978) $ (416) $ (1,235)





















Total

GRE GES GRE

International GOGAS Corporate Three months ended June 30, 2019 (2Q19)













Net loss attributable to Genie Energy Limited $ (7,466)











Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,035)











Net loss $ (8,501)











Benefit from income taxes (1,678)











Other income, net (157)











Interest expense 178











Interest income (189)











Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 1,071











Loss from operations $ (9,276)

$ (5,418) $ (682) $ (1,607) $ (381) $ (1,188) Add:















Stock-based compensation 323

108

93

122

Depreciation and amortization 926

186 244 482 14

Subtract:















Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 1071





867 204

Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,098)

$ (5,124) $ (438) $ (1,899) $ (571) $ (1,066)





















Total

GRE GES GRE

International GOGAS Corporate Three months ended September 30, 2018 (3Q18)













Net income attributable to Genie Energy Limited $ 5,917











Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 251











Net income $ 5,666











Provision for income taxes 675











Gain on extinguishment of liability (164)











Other income, net (25)











Interest expense 89











Interest income (195)











Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 861











Income from operations $ 6,907

$ 10,469 $ (165) $ (328) $ (1,022) $ (2,046) Add:















Stock-based compensation 1,082

136





946

Depreciation and amortization 462

430 7

25



Impairment 451







451

Subtract:















Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 861





767 93

Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,041

$ 11,035 $ (158) $ (1,095) $ (639) $ (1,100)

