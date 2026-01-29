GENIE Life Power Coaching launches a research-grounded 12-week program to help high-level professionals restore clarity, purpose, and sustainable energy

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 14 million an Union citizens currently live and work outside their home country, often navigating unfamiliar professional and cultural environments where exhaustion, isolation, and identity challenges are increasingly common (Eurostat). While burnout has gained widespread attention, peer-reviewed research points to a deeper and frequently overlooked issue: Identity Strain, driven by prolonged career misalignment and identity fragmentation.

Studies indicate that nearly 80% of expatriates experience negative mental health symptoms directly linked to their work environment, including loneliness, detachment, and loss of meaning (ScienceDirect, 2022). These effects are not the root problem; they stem from 'profound identity shifts' triggered by international relocation and sustained role misalignment (Szkudlarek, 2008).

According to Balázs Ujlaki, Certified Holistic Life Coach and Founder of GENIE Life Power Coaching, Identity Strain erodes energy long before visible burnout appears.

"Burnout isn't the root cause—it's the symptom," says Ujlaki. "Research confirms that expatriation disrupts identity at a fundamental level. I've worked with professionals who slowly sacrificed their energy and sense of self to careers that no longer fit. GENIE helps people recognize misalignment early, while they still have the capacity to realign."

The GENIE Approach: Proactive Realignment

The GENIE Life Power Accelerator is a prevention-first, 12-week program designed to address Identity Strain at its source. It supports expatriate professionals in:

Identifying misalignment between identity, values, and career roles

Releasing limiting narratives and job-title fusion

Reconnecting with authentic purpose and motivation

Restoring clarity and sustainable energy

Proprietary GENIE Alignment Compass Dashboard

Central to the program is the GENIE Alignment Compass Dashboard, a proprietary visual framework integrating the Enneagram, Six Human Needs, core values, strengths, life roles, and the Japanese IKIGAI model. Unlike static assessments, the Compass provides actionable insights showing where energy is drained and where recalibration is needed.

"The Compass gives clients language for what they've been sensing but couldn't articulate," Ujlaki explains. "By addressing identity fragmentation proactively, we prevent Identity Strain before it turns into exhaustion."

The GENIE Life Power Accelerator combines evidence-based assessments, guided coaching, reflection tools, and habit tracking—grounded in neuroscience and academic research—to deliver sustainable transformation.

About GENIE Life Power Coaching

GENIE Life Power Coaching supports high-level European expatriates aged 38–50 in resolving career misalignment, identity fragmentation, and Identity Strain. genielifepowercoaching.com

