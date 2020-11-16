Geniecast Taps Global Media Executive to Lead the Growing Virtual Content and Events Company

Pink, former CNBC Senior Vice-President of Business News, brings more than 20 years of broadcast television experience to Geniecast. He also recently served as CEO of private-equity backed Broadcast Sports International where he helped lead a sale of the company to a large strategic acquirer.

"Jeremy's experience and background will help Geniecast generate fresh, exciting new content offerings for virtual events that we produce for our customers around the world," said Geniecast founder and CEO Keith Alper.

"I am so excited to be part of Geniecast," said Pink. "It is a truly great team and the company is poised to build on its leadership position in the growing virtual events and content category."

During his career, Pink also served as President and Managing Director of CNBC Asia in Singapore, Vice-President of News and Programming for CNBC Europe in London and as a producer for CNN. He holds an MBA from Duke, and a BA in Economics from Ohio State.

Over the last year, Geniecast's staff has nearly doubled, their sales have increased well over 100%, and they are on pace to produce over 200% more virtual experiences, or casts as they call them, in 2020. Alper is looking to grow the company significantly in the next 3 years, and in order to do so, they are entering the Series B round for institutional and professional investors.

Geniecast is transforming the way the world connects people, ideas, and inspiration. We are curators, producers, and distributors of the world's largest online marketplace of thought leaders, athletes, speakers, celebrities, facilitators and more – all available via interactive, live video broadcast.

Geniecast connects audiences anywhere in the world, unbound by time or distance. The virtual experts – we call them Genies -- provided by Geniecast make high quality content accessible and affordable, with topics ranging from motivating employees to embracing new technology to women in the workplace. These thought leaders help companies, associations, and nonprofits with training, strategy sessions, keynote talks, and more. https://geniecast.com

