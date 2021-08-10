GenieMD Announces the Expansion of their iVisit Virtual care Platform to Include Remote Patient Monitoring

Now healthsystems and payers can adopt one platform to integrate with their delivery of care model. Tweet this

GenieMD, previously recognized as "The Most Innovative Telemedicine Solution Provider" now provides a complete end-to-end virtual care platform, inclusive of telehealth, remote patient monitoring and call triage services. Most often the iVisit virtual care services platform is white-labeled to advance the presence of our clients in their respective communities. GenieMD further integrates computing platform, medical devices and medical carts, including the global logistics necessary to get remote patient monitoring kits to the targeted patient – resulting in a full end-to-end, one stop virtual care solution. This approach mitigates risks and further reduces costs to maximize utilization of limited financial resources.

"Given our experience with GenieMD iVisit Telehealth platform and testing the robust features of the RPM services, there is very high confidence it will further enhance the delivery of care model across our community of care." said, Dr. Juan Ramos, Chief Executive Officer, of Tu Salud Virtual.

"GenieMD's iVisit virtual care solution portfolio facilitates innovative approach to delivery of care," said Dr. Soheil Saadat, Chief Executive Officer, of GenieMD. "The iVisit portfolio coupled with the rich integration of medical devices allows our physicians to expand services to remotely monitoring patient across several chronic disease states.

About GenieMD

Based in San Francisco, CA, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and clinical call center triage solutions. GenieMD offers customized white-labeled telehealth solutions to hospitals, health networks, large group practices and commercial insurance carriers. Its enterprise clients are based throughout the United States as well as in Europe, Asia and South America. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is Legitscript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. For more information visit www.genieMD.com

For more information, please contact Thomas Foley of GenieMD at (925) 460-9191 x707 or [email protected].

