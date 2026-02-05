Groundbreaking Collaboration Enables Fans to Engage Directly With Players' AI Avatars

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genies, the AI avatar technology company powering the next era of interactive digital identity, entered into a landmark collaboration with MLB Players, Inc., the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). Through this relationship, the parties will create AI characters of the game's biggest stars and bring them to life through interactive companion experiences, allowing fans to build unique connections with their favorite athletes like never before.

GENIES AND MLB PLAYERS INC. TEAM UP TO CREATE AI CHARACTERS OF MLB PLAYERS

Built to celebrate baseball's legacy while pioneering the future of fan engagement, this collaboration represents a paradigm shift in how athlete IP is activated in the digital space. As fans seek deeper connections with athletes beyond game-day experiences, AI-powered interactive companions provide new avenues for engagement that extend throughout the year and across multiple digital touchpoints, transforming passive viewing into active digital interactions.

Genies will leverage its proprietary technology to auto-generate interactive, personality-driven avatars. This approach transforms passive fan experiences into active connections where fans can engage with AI versions of players across digital platforms.

"This collaboration marks a transformative moment in how fans will experience and connect with Major League Baseball players," said Akash Nigam, CEO and Founder at Genies. "Our technology uniquely positions us to bring a wide variety of IP to life as interactive, embodied personas at a scale that has never been possible before. We're creating opportunities for millions of fans to build connections with the athletes they admire, transcending the limitations of traditional media and static content."

"Today's players are powerful drivers of culture, with a global fanbase that continues to grow," said MLB Players, Inc. President Evan Kaplan. "This initiative is a key part of our broader strategy to connect with fans worldwide through innovative digital experiences that honor player authenticity while creating new opportunities for engagement. We're excited to collaborate with Genies on this groundbreaking partnership that will allow fans to interact with their favorite players in entirely new ways."

For more information, please visit genies.com

Genies

Genies is an AI avatar technology company powering the visual and embodiment layer for LLMs. Through its proprietary technology stack, Genies personifies AI chat, games, and app experiences through its SDKs. Genies has raised $200M from Silverlake, Bond, and Bob Iger.

MLB Players Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams. MLB Players, Inc. serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for all commercial business interests and licensing activities involving active Major League and Minor League Baseball players. Follow @MLBPA on Instagram and X .

Press Contacts:

Luca Sesti, Genies, [email protected]

Kevin Slack, MLBPA, [email protected]

SOURCE Genies