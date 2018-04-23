GENIFER M Cannabis Inspired Jewelry Featured on "Most Expensivest" Featuring 2 Chainz on VICE TV

Genifer told 2 Chainz that the company started when she was working on the Governor's Cannabis Task Force and her father, a certified gemologist, made her a 2.5 carat diamond necklace in the shape of a cannabis leaf.

"I really love that," 2 Chainz said.

Murray recalled how she met a cancer patient, told by her doctors that she was out of options. The woman then discovered cannabis and her disease went into remission.

Today, Murray spreads the word about the healing power of cannabis, and her jewelry line is meant to start a conversation about the benefits of medical marijuana.

"I'm a cannabis crusader now," Murray said. "I have to fight for those who can't fight for themselves."

Murray showed some of the company's bracelets, earrings and pendants, including a 3-carat diamond pave sativa leaf. She also showed a beautiful pink sapphire pendant made for breast cancer awareness, and their popular CBD and THC Molecule necklaces with precious stones including emeralds, pink sapphires, and amethyst.

"We are the first cannabis jewelry company with products that are embraced by everyone from rap stars to soccer moms," Murray said. "Our designs connect with people at the deepest level."

