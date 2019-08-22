GENIFER M Jewelry Exhibits at Cannabis Science Conference in Portland

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIFER M (www.geniferm.com), the nation's first and premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced it is exhibiting at the Cannabis Science Conference in Portland. The conference will be held at the Oregon Convention Center, September 5-6, 2019.

GENIFER M is America's leading brand of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry. In keeping with the spirit of the science conference, GENIFER M will be featuring its line of unique Molecule Jewelry, which are artistic interpretations of the molecular structure of CBD and THC. Some of the pieces include beautiful gemstones, and come in a variety of finishes, metals, and sizes.

The GENIFER M collection is worn by thousands of people that work in the cannabis industry, as well as by anyone that loves beautiful, hand-crafted jewelry.

"Our collection is a mirror to the great American demographic," Genifer Murray, Co-Founder of GENIFER M Jewelry, said. "We have people that wear large diamond leaf pendants like the one we presented on The Most Expensivest with 2 Chainz, as well as subtle pieces that can be worn by anyone, anywhere," she added. "Our goal is to have a perfect piece of jewelry that can fit everyone's unique individual lifestyle."

GENIFER M also has an exciting wholesale program that makes it easy for retailers, jewelry stores, and dispensaries to sell the popular collection. The GENIFER M product line has been shown to increase store traffic, generate new revenues, and enhance customer loyalty.

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is the first high-quality, artisan designed, cannabis-inspired jewelry company. Co-founded by the father/daughter duo of Glenn and Genifer Murray, the jewelry is handcrafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, where inspiration abounds.

GENIFER M has been featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest, hosted by Def Jam record producer and artist, 2 Chainz, as well as in ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News, Forbes, and other prominent media outlets. Genifer Murray was named "Cannabis Woman of the Year" and "Top 100 People in the Cannabis Industry."

