GENIFER M Jewelry Expands Distribution

The company was co-founded by Genifer Murray, a leader in the legal cannabis industry that was recently named by CannaNews as "the woman that changed CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta's mind about cannabis. Murray was ranked one of the 100 Most Influential People in the Cannabis Industry by Cannabis Business Executive Magazine, and awarded the Cannabis Industry Woman of the Year. She was also featured in Inc magazine in its story on Women of Weed. She has worked harder than almost anyone to promote a safe and regulated cannabis industry.

"We are thrilled to add these new stores to our growing list of locations that carry our thoughtful selections of beautiful every-day and special-occasion jewelry," Murray said. "It's gratifying to see our designs being worn on people from coast to coast."

GENIFER M Jewelry is available for purchase online at www.geniferm.com, and at select stores in California, Arizona, New York, Colorado, and Alaska.

