GENIFER M Jewelry Now Available at MaryJae in Austin

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIFER M (www.geniferm.com), the nation's premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced it is now available at MaryJae in Austin, Texas.

GENIFER M Jewelry is unique. It is the perfect gift for the person that wants something that speaks to their individuality. The beautiful collection has been embraced by people around the world, and has been featured at the Academy Awards.

MaryJae is a legal cannabis shop, rooted in the Austin community. Founded by a Jae Graham, the store was created to provide help to those in need. Jae's father was the inspiration. He suffered with liver disease and prostate cancer, which racked his body with pain. Jae introduced him to cannabis, which eased his pain and may have extended his life. The experience brought the two closer together, and led Jae on a mission to help others in her community.

Jae said she fell in love with GENIFER M Jewelry after meeting Glenn Murray.

"I learned that GENIFER M was founded by a father-daughter team, and that immediately struck a chord," she said. "Their jewelry is unlike anything else. It is incredibly beautiful, and made with the highest quality materials," she added. "Plus, they are just wonderful people."

Jae said she is placing the jewelry in a prime position in the front of her store. "I think this jewelry will make a wonderful holiday gift, so I want people to see the collection right away."

GENIFER M Jewelry has been shown to increase store traffic, generate new revenues, and enhance customer loyalty.

Learn more about GENIFER M by calling 480-629-4951, or visit: www.GeniferM.com.

Visit MaryJae at: 2110 South Lamar Boulevard, Suite E, in Austin, or online: www.shopmaryjae.com.

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is the first artisan-designed cannabis-inspired jewelry company. Co-founded by the father/daughter duo of Glenn and Genifer Murray, the jewelry is handcrafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, where inspiration abounds.

The collection has been featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest, ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News, Forbes, and other prominent media outlets. Genifer Murray has been named "Cannabis Woman of the Year" and "Top 100 People in the Cannabis Industry."

CONNECT:

Facebook: facebook.com/GeniferMJewelry

Instagram: instagram.com/geniferm_cannabisjewelry

MEDIA:

Innovation Agency

hello@inov8.us

SOURCE GENIFER M

Related Links

http://www.GeniferM.com

