GENIFER M Jewelry Now Available at Payson General Store and CBD Outpost

PAYSON, Ariz., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIFER M (www.geniferm.com), the nation's first line of luxury hemp-inspired jewelry, announced it is available at the new Payson General Store and CBD Outpost.

GENIFER M is America's leading brand of luxury, hemp-inspired jewelry. The beautiful collection features designs and price points that appeal to virtually everyone, including beaded and leather bracelets, necklaces and pendants in sterling silver and 14k gold, plus diamonds and gemstones.

GENIFER M makes it easy for retailers, jewelry stores, and dispensaries to sell the popular collection, which has been shown to increase store traffic, generate new revenues, and enhance customer loyalty.

Payson is called "The Heart of Arizona." Surrounded by the Tonto National Forest, the town is a popular destination for travelers, campers, hikers and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. At almost 5,000 feet elevation, the town boasts a near-perfect climate.

Located 90 minutes outside Phoenix, the Payson General Store and CBD Outpost is the perfect stop for anyone traveling in the region. The store features area maps and guides, hiking and wildlife information, locally created arts and crafts, snacks and beverages, and a wide selection of CBD products.

The store's CBD products do not require a medical card to purchase. They are free of THC – and will not get you "high." CBD may provide a bevy of benefits, and is rapidly gaining popularity with adults of all ages for a wide range of reasons.

The Payson General Store and CBD Outpost is located at:

102 East Main Street

Payson, AZ 85541

For more information, call: 928-474-3656 or visit: www.paysongeneralstore.com.

Learn more about GENIFER M: Call 480-629-4951, or visit: www.GeniferM.com.

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is the first high-quality, artisan designed, hemp-inspired jewelry company. Co-founded by the father/daughter duo of Glenn and Genifer Murray, the jewelry is handcrafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, where inspiration abounds.

The collection has been featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest, hosted by 2 Chainz, as well as in ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News, Forbes, and other prominent media outlets. Genifer was named "Cannabis Woman of the Year" and "Top 100 People in the Cannabis Industry."

