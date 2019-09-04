GENIFER M Jewelry Premiers at New York Fashion Week With Korto Momolu's Cannabis Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIFER M (www.geniferm.com), the nation's first and premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced it will featured at New York Fashion Week when the world of fashion embraces the world of cannabis for the first time.

Renowned fashion designer, Korto Momolu, known for her bold designs on Project Runway, has joined forces with Women Grow and GENIFER M Jewelry, and will present high fashion designs that embody the power and influence of women in the cannabis movement.

Momolu will debut a fashion collection featuring some hemp-based fabrics and GENIFER M Jewelry on September 7th at Chelsea Piers (Pier 59 Studios) at 8pm in New York City.

Momolu is known for her fashion-forward women's wear that celebrates the essence of her rich heritage through the use of traditional and luxury fabrics. She was the "fan favorite" on the 5th season of Bravo TV's hit show, Project Runway.

GENIFER M is America's leading brand of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry. Company Founder, Genifer Murray, is a leader in the cannabis movement, and has been instrumental in the industry's legalization and growth. Her motto, "Start the conversation," has been echoed by Momolu and thousands of others that want to change the perception of cannabis. Murray was one of the first female executives in the cannabis industry and is a tireless advocate for all women.

The GENIFER M Collection is available to select boutiques, jewelry stores, and cannabis retailers. The line has been shown to increase store traffic, generate new revenues, and enhance customer loyalty.

For more information about GENIFER M: Call 480-629-4951, or visit: www.GeniferM.com.

The Korto Momolu show featuring GENIFER M Jewelry will be held September 7 at 8pm at Pier 59 Studios, stage C.

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is the first luxury, cannabis-inspired jewelry company.

GENIFER M has been featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest, hosted by 2 Chainz, and in ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News and Forbes.

Genifer Murray was named "Cannabis Woman of the Year" and "Top 100 People in the Cannabis Industry."

