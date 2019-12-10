GENIFER M Jewelry Says "Do Your Holiday Shopping in Las Vegas"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIFER M (www.GeniferM.com), the nation's premier line of luxury hemp-inspired jewelry, announced that holiday shopping can be a breeze because its beautiful jewelry will be available at MJBizCon at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth C5530, December 11-13, 2019.

GENIFER M is the nation's leading line of luxury hemp-inspired jewelry. The company's upscale designs are crafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, and include bracelets, earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, cufflinks, pins, and a variety of their famous Molecule designs in gold or sterling, accented with a selection of beautiful hand-picked gemstones. With prices ranging from under $50 to over $5000, there truly is something for everyone.

GENIFER M Jewelry is also available at these Las Vegas retailers:

Pisos - 4110 S Maryland Pkwy, 89119

Las Vegas Releaf – 2244 Paradise Rd, 89104

For those outside Las Vegas or unable to attend the conference, the entire GENIFER M collection can also be viewed and purchased online at: www.GeniferM.com.

"We are really trying to make holiday shopping easier than ever," said Genifer Murray, Co-Founder of GENIFER M Jewelry. "With a wide assortment of amazing jewelry available at the conference, plus our two retail locations in Las Vegas and our full collection online, it is easier than ever to get something truly special for all the people in your life."

GENIFER M Jewelry has been featured on The Most Expensivest with 2 Chainz, and in Academy Award Season Gift Bags. The designs range from bold to bashful, and have become a worldwide sensation.

Learn more about GENIFER M Jewelry by calling 480-629-4951, or at: www.GeniferM.com.

ABOUT GENIFER M:

GENIFER M is the first artisan-designed cannabis-inspired jewelry company. Co-founded by the father/daughter duo of Glenn and Genifer Murray, the jewelry is handcrafted in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, where inspiration abounds.

The collection has been featured at the Academy Awards, and on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest, ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC Magazine, Insight News, Forbes, and other prominent media outlets.

Genifer Murray has been named "Cannabis Woman of the Year" and "Top 100 People in the Cannabis Industry."

Pam Donner, company COO, was named the 12th Most Powerful Woman in the Cannabis Industry by Cannabis Business Executive.

