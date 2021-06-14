GENinCode Announces Major US Commercialisation Partnership With EVERSANA

OXFORD, England, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GENinCode UK Limited, the cardiovascular disease company focused on predictive genetics for the prevention of cardiovascular disease, announces its partnership with EVERSANA Life Sciences LLC ("EVERSANA") as its launch and commercialisation partner to access the United States market for the GENinCode portfolio of polygenic cardiovascular disease ("CVD") products focused on genetic risk.

EVERSANA is a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry. In the United States, GENinCode will utilise EVERSANA's COMPLETE Commercialisation model of fully integrating services; that include market access, agency services, clinical and commercial field teams, medical science liaisons, channel management, health economics and outcomes research and compliance, with each service optimised by data and predictive analytics. The suite of expertise will underpin and accelerate the launch of GENinCode's first product Cardio inCode® for the risk assessment of CVD in primary prevention. The EVERSANA group comprises over 4,000 employees.

GENinCode specialises in polygenic risk assessment for the onset of cardiovascular disease with the Company's technology providing clinicians with genetic risk assessment and AI bioinformatics to inform, predict and prevent cardiovascular events. CVD is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide accounting for one in every four deaths in the United States. In 2010, the global cost of CVD was approximately US $863 billion. By 2030, this figure is set to rise to US $1,044 billion and is both a major health issue and global economic burden.

CVD is a broad disease classification which encompasses conditions such as coronary artery disease (causing angina, heart attacks, heart failure), cerebrovascular disease (causing stroke, and some dementia), peripheral vascular disease (causing limb ischaemia, and some chronic kidney disease) and venous thromboembolism.

GENinCode will deliver its portfolio of polygenic CVD products through its partnership with EVERSANA.

GENinCode and EVERSANA have a vision to inform patients about their cardiovascular risk and to improve public health by using the predictive capability of genomics to assist in making lifestyle choices and targeting treatment to improve patient outcomes. Over the past 15 years, GENinCode has amassed significant investment in its research, data, bioinformatics technology and product development to assess disease risk to prevent the onset of CVD.

Matthew Walls, CEO, GENinCode said: "We have worked closely with the EVERSANA team over the past 12 months and are delighted to announce our US partnership. EVERSANA provide proven launch and commercialisation expertise to support our market access and will help accelerate our speed to market."

Jim Lang, CEO of EVERSANA said: "GEN inCode's approach to understanding and addressing genetic risk is revolutionary and as such, these products demand a commercialisation model that bypasses traditionally strategies to acceleration launch, access and impact. EVERSANA is eager to put the full power of our platform to work."

For more information visit www.genincode.com

About GENinCode:

GENinCode is a UK based company specializing in cardiovascular disease risk. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. GENinCode UK Limited operates business units in Europe and Latin America through GENinCode S.L.U., and in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc. GENinCode's predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies. Our CE marked invitro-diagnostic molecular tests combine clinical algorithms and bioinformatics to provide advanced patient risk assessment to predict disease onset. To learn more about GENinCode, visit GENinCode or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Eversana:

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit EVERSANA or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

