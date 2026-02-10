Genio Expands Its Learning Platform, the First Built on Peer-Reviewed Learning Science, with Enhanced, AI-Powered STEM Capabilities

Equation support, handwritten annotations, and active learning features such as Quiz Me in Genio Notes helps students engage with STEM content and improve their performance

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genio , a provider of learning tools that significantly improve student success, today announced enhanced, AI-powered STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) capabilities in Genio Notes . The new capabilities expand Genio's comprehensive learning platform to better support students tackling complex mathematics, science, engineering, and technology coursework.

Genio is the only learning software provider to build learning solutions using peer-reviewed learning science to produce statistically significant improvements in learning incomes — other vendors can only cite anecdotal evidence. For example, Genio Notes' approach employs dual coding theory by allowing students to capture information through both audio recordings and visual elements. Following multimedia learning principles, these elements reduce cognitive load and improve memory to maximize knowledge retention.

A large, highly cited meta-analysis published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences studying the use of active learning in teaching STEM subjects found that "failure rates under traditional lecturing increase by 55% over the rates observed under active learning." Unfortunately, in STEM classes, many students struggle to find effective tools that support active learning, while also managing the stress and cognitive load these demanding subjects create. Genio Notes now enables STEM students to engage confidently with material and learn complex concepts independently through:

Equation support : Enables students to create fully formatted formulas and equations directly in the notes feed. Both the AI-powered Outline and Quiz Me features help students study using the relevant equations with relevant formulas.

: Enables students to create fully formatted formulas and equations directly in the notes feed. Both the AI-powered Outline and Quiz Me features help students study using the relevant equations with relevant formulas. Visual and handwritten note capabilities: Slide Annotations capture graphs and diagrams directly from slides and worksheets, and Scribble enables students to add additional handwritten content to the notes feed, keeping all study materials in one organized location.

Slide Annotations capture graphs and diagrams directly from slides and worksheets, and Scribble enables students to add additional handwritten content to the notes feed, keeping all study materials in one organized location. A structured active-learning approach: Maintains productive friction by encouraging students to engage directly with material through time-stamped annotations, easy review with the Outline feature, and self-testing with Quiz Me. AI facilitates content mastery instead of solving equations or generating completed work for the student.

Genio Notes works as part of the broader Genio learning platform alongside the recently released Genio Present to create an integrated system that supports students from initial learning through final communication of knowledge. The platform requires no complex integration or specialized training, so students can focus on building understanding and confidence rather than learning new technology.

"STEM students need tools that support the active engagement essential for mastering cumulative content, not shortcuts that bypass the learning process," said Holly Donohue, chief product officer at Genio. "These enhanced STEM capabilities in Genio Notes ensure students can fully participate in class and build deep understanding of complex material, while our comprehensive platform supports them through every stage from note taking to effectively communicating what they've learned to others."

A comprehensive, independent study conducted by LXD Research of 11,800+ higher education students demonstrated that Genio's tools have a positive impact on student outcomes, which led Genio to achieve ESSA Level 3 according to the Every Student Succeeds Act evidence framework . This positions Genio among the minority of edtech companies that can demonstrate with rigorous, evidence-based research that their tools improve student outcomes in a statistically meaningful way, compared to other vendors who rely exclusively on anecdotal claims.

Genio Notes with enhanced STEM capabilities is available now. For more information about Genio Notes, visit https://genio.co/notes .

About Genio

Genio's mission is to unlock better learning for everyone, with study tools intentionally designed to support the cognitive work that sets people up for self-directed, lifelong learning. Trusted by more than 1,000 institutions globally, learners in over 1.6 million classes have benefited from Genio, which has empowered 91% of students using Genio's tools to improve and maintain their grades while reducing stress and boosting confidence. Especially as non-traditional students become the new majority learner, Genio helps institutions increase persistence and grow graduation rates. Genio puts learning science at the heart of design, meeting the respected ESSA Level 3 standard for pedagogically-effective EdTech.

