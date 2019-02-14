Genital Herpes Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts Report 2019 Featuring Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Genocea Biosciences, AiCuris & Maruho

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market of Genital Herpes was estimated to be USD 1,211.3 million in 2018.

Genital Herpes - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Genital Herpes in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Genital Herpes from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Genital Herpes Epidemiology



The Genital Herpes epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by prevalent population, gender-specific prevalent population and diagnosed cases of Genital Herpes.

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

According to this research, the prevalent population of Genital Herpes was estimated to be 83,782,625 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest Genital Herpes cases, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries Germany had the highest prevalent patient population of Genital Herpes, followed by France.

Genital Herpes Drug Chapters



There are currently three FDA approved anti-viral therapies including Acyclovir, Famciclovir and Valacyclovir, which are being used for the treatment of Genital herpes in the United States. However these drugs have shown to be effective in managing the Genital Herpes frequent recurrence and healing of lesions but they are not fully potent in clearing the underline HSV infection. Also these drugs are associated with certain toxicity and subsequently virus are developing resistance against the existing batch of antivirals highlighting the need of innovative drugs. Curative drugs and vaccines remains one of the major unmet medical need in this space. Detailed chapters for all of these marketed drugs along with late phase promising candidates like Pritelivir and GEN-003 have been covered in the report.

Genital Herpes Market Outlook



The dynamics of Genital Herpes market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period 2019-2028. Launch of potential therapies may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed prevalent population of Genital Herpes. Upcoming therapies such as Pritelivir (Aicuris) and GEN-003 (Genocea), have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Genital Herpes market size. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Genital Herpes, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Genital Herpes Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Genital Herpes in 2017

2.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Genital Herpes in 2027



3 Disease Background and Overview: Genital Herpes

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Causes

3.2.1 Viral Transmission and Infection

3.3 Pathophysiology

3.4 Risk factors

3.5 Complications

3.6 Signs and Symptoms

3.7 Clinical Manifestations

3.8 Diagnosis



4 Diagnostic Algorithm



5 Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Disease Definition

5.3 Population and Forecast Parameters

5.4 7MM Prevalent Population of Genital Herpes



6 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Genital Herpes

6.1 United States

6.2 Germany

6.3 France

6.4 United Kingdom

6.5 Italy

6.6 Spain

6.7 Japan



7 Current Treatment and Medical Practices

7.1 Treatment of drug-resistant Genital Herpes Simplex Virus Infection in HIV-infected patients

7.2 Management

7.3 Treatment Guidelines

7.3.1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Guidelines for the treatment of Genital Herpes

7.3.2 World Health Organization (WHO): Recommendations for Genital Herpes Simplex Virus

7.3.3 European Guidelines for Management of Genital Herpes



8 Treatment Algorithm



9 Unmet Needs



10 Marketed drugs

10.1 Famvir: Novartis

10.2 Valtrex: GlaxoSmithKline

10.3 Zovirax: GlaxoSmithKline



11 Emerging Drugs

11.1 GEN 003: Genocea Biosciences

11.2 Pritelivir: AiCuris

11.3 M5210B: Maruho



12 Genital Herpes: 7 Major Market Analysis

12.1 Market Size of Genital Herpes in 7MM

12.2 Genital Herpes Market by Treatment Types

12.3 Emerging Therapies Market of Genital Herpes



13 Market Outlook by Country

13.1 The United States: Market Outlook

13.2 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

13.3 Japan: Market Outlook



14. Market Drivers



15. Market Barriers



16. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Genocea Biosciences

AiCuris

Maruho

