Genital Warts Market Size to Register Subsequent Growth by 2032 as Key Players Such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, Novan Inc., and others are Looking for Opportunities | DelveInsight

The genital warts market size is expected to grow with the anticipated launch of emerging therapies in 7MM and China during the forecast period.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Genital Warts Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, genital warts emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan and China.

Key Takeaways from the Genital Warts Market Report

DelveInsight estimates that the genital warts market size in the 7MM + China was approximately USD 983 million in 2021.

was approximately in 2021. As per our analysis, the total genital warts incident cases in the 7MM + China were approximately 1.4 million in 2021.

were approximately in 2021. Leading genital warts companies such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, Novan Inc., and others are developing novel genital warts drugs that can be available in the genital warts market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel genital warts drugs that can be available in the genital warts market in the upcoming years. The promising genital warts therapies in the pipeline include VP-102, Ranpirnase (RanTop), Berdazimer sodium (SB 206), and others.

and others. The increase in genital warts market size is a consequence of the expected approval of emerging therapies in the 7MM + China during the forecast period.

Genital Warts Overview

Genital warts (also known as anogenital warts, condyloma acuminata, and condylomas) are benign proliferative lesions. Certain human papillomavirus (HPV) strains are responsible for genital warts causes. Genital warts (GWs) can be detected on the exterior of the genitals and are spread through sexual contact with someone who already has them. The common genital warts symptoms include swelling in the genital area, bleeding with intercourse, itching or discomfort in the genital area, and others.

The clinical genital warts diagnosis is primarily on the presence of warts, although histopathologic diagnosis is not always required. An HPV DNA Nucleic Acid Amplification Test is also advised. A correct genital warts diagnosis is the initial step in the treatment of genital warts. Pap tests, HPV testing, and other technologies such as Dermatoscopy are also used for genital warts diagnosis.

Genital Warts Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approx 1.4 million genital warts incident cases in the 7MM + China in 2021.

Among the 7MM countries and China, the US accounted for the highest incident cases of genital warts in 2021.

The genital warts market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM + China segmented into:

Incident Cases of Genital Warts

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Genital Warts

Age-specific Incident Cases of Genital Warts

Anatomical Location of Genital Warts in Incident Population

Genital Warts Treatment Market

The current therapeutic options for genital warts treatment are mostly based on topical treatment. There is no evidence that present therapies are successful in the long-term elimination of genital warts or play a major influence in decreasing disease recurrence. Many therapies are now in use, and they vary greatly in terms of cost, side-effect profiles, dose regimens, duration of therapy, and overall efficacy.

DelveInsight's genital warts treatment market forecast focuses on pharmacological therapies (including all currently used chemical therapies) prescribed for managing genital warts, along with procedures that exclude revenue generated by devices and/or prophylaxis measures (Gardasil or Cervarix). The genital warts treatment market is split based on the modality of therapy, either topical or procedural.

Moreover, the genital warts treatment market is divided into three categories: topical treatment (such as Imiquimod (Aldara, Zyclara), podophyllin, and podofilox (Condylox), sinecatechins (Veregen), Procedures (Laser treatment, Cryotherapy, etc.), and combined approach.

Genital Warts Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

VP-102: Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Ranpirnase (RanTop): Tamir Biotechnology

Berdazimer sodium (SB 206): Novan Inc.

Genital Warts Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the genital warts market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging drugs. Key players, such as Tamir Biotechnology (Orgenesis), Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Novan Inc., and others, are developing drugs for genital warts. Moreover, successful and well-communicated vaccination programs have raised public knowledge of vaccines and their advantages, resulting in greater vaccine uptake. In addition, increased vaccination coverage has been linked to a lower occurrence of genital warts.

Furthermore, the genital warts market is driven by the increasing availability of therapies developed for self-target applications. Additionally, the quadrivalent HPV vaccination has been proved to prevent genital warts and cervical cancer. The efficacy of Imiquimod topical administration may be boosted by concurrently using an IL-10 inhibitor, attracting more T-cells and destroying HPV-infected keratinocytes of genital warts, evoking a stronger therapeutic response than vaccination.

Moreover, the therapeutics landscape and genital warts market expect more patient-applied modalities that provide the simplicity of application, safety, and the benefit of self-administration.

However, certain factors are limiting the growth of the genital warts market. The undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease remain the primary aspects that strive for the genital warts market growth. In addition, current treatments for genital warts are mostly ablative or topical administrations of Imiquimod cream and Sinecatechins (Polyphenon E) ointment, but major issues with low patient compliance and high recurrence rates have been noted due to systemic adverse effects.

Furthermore, due to the length of time required for successful treatment and high recurrence rates, the present genital warts treatment paradigm, which includes manual excision of warts, is far from optimal. Patients with genital warts are more likely to develop HPV-related cancers, particularly anogenital malignancies, thus limiting the growth of the genital warts market.

Moreover, the increased incidence of various malignancies underlines the disparity in exposure and risk factors between genital wart patients and the general population. The paucity of effective data and alternate treatment regimens makes it difficult for doctors to deliver the appropriate treatment when initial treatments fail. Therefore, all the factors mentioned above act as a barrier to the growth of the genital warts market.

Scope of the Genital Warts Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ] and China

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] and Key Genital Warts Companies: Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Aresus Pharma, AbbVie, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, Novan Inc., Cassiopea, Orgenesis, and others

Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Aresus Pharma, AbbVie, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, Novan Inc., Cassiopea, Orgenesis, and others Key Genital Warts Therapies : VP-102, Ranpirnase (RanTop), Berdazimer sodium (SB 206), CB-06-02, Ranpirnase, and others

: VP-102, Ranpirnase (RanTop), Berdazimer sodium (SB 206), CB-06-02, Ranpirnase, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Genital Warts current marketed and emerging therapies

Genital Warts current marketed and emerging therapies Genital Warts Market Dynamics: Genital Warts market drivers and barriers

Genital Warts market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Genital Warts Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Genital Warts Market Key Insights 2. Genital Warts Market Report Introduction 3. Genital Warts Market Overview at a Glance 4. Genital Warts Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Genital Warts Treatment and Management 7. Genital Warts Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Genital Warts Marketed Drugs 10. Genital Warts Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM + China Genital Warts Market Analysis 12. Genital Warts Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Genital Warts Market Drivers 16. Genital Warts Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Browse through our latest blog on Genital Warts Treatment Landscape to get more detailed insights

