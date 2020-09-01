GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP ANNOUNCES THAT A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS OF GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of shareholders of Genius Brands International, Inc. ("Genius Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNUS) who purchased or otherwise acquired Genius Brands securities between March 17, 2020 and July 5, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading and/or failed to disclose that material adverse regarding the launch of the Kartoon Channel! app. The lawsuit continues to allege that Genius Brands made false and misleading statements about Nickelodeon's claimed broadcast expansion of Genius Brands' Rainbow Rangers cartoon, as well as its growth potential and overall prospects as a company.

On June 5, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled "A Bagholder's Guide to Why We Think Genius Brands Will Be a $1.50 Stock Within a Month" (the "Hindenburg Report"). The Hindenburg Report questioned the Company's actual value, noting that contrary to Genius's representations, the Company's highly-touted cartoon property "Rainbow Rangers" was airing only nine times per week, rather than 26 times as Genius had previously represented, and at unfavorable time slots.

On July 2, 2020, Genius issued a press release touting the announcement of a purported "Key Business Development" on July 6, 2020. However, the July 6, 2020 announcement merely touted the creation of a joint venture with POW! Entertainment regarding intellectual property that was created by Stan Lee after his tenure at Marvel Entertainment.

On this underwhelming news, Genius's stock price fell $0.89 per share, or 25.07%, to close at $2.66 per share on July 6, 2020.

