Genius Dog Launches First-Ever Birthday Box for Dogs on Chewy

The all-in-one birthday celebration includes premium treats, toys and festive surprises, giving pet parents everything they need to celebrate their dog's special day in one box.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius Dog today announced the launch of its first-ever Genius Dog Birthday Box, now available on Chewy. Designed to make celebrating dogs easier than ever, the all-in-one dog birthday box includes a curated collection of premium treats, toys and birthday-themed surprises in one convenient package.

Genius Dog launches its first-ever Birthday Box on Chewy, featuring a curated collection of premium treats, toys and birthday-themed surprises designed to celebrate dogs on their special day

As more pet parents celebrate their dogs as full members of the family, demand continues to grow for thoughtful dog birthday gifts and memorable pet experiences. The Genius Dog Birthday Box makes it easy to create a fun dog birthday celebration without shopping for multiple products separately.

The Birthday Box features a hand-selected assortment of premium products designed to help dogs enjoy their special day, making it an ideal gift for birthdays, gotcha days and other milestones throughout the year.

"We're entering a new generation where dogs aren't simply pets—they're family," said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder & CEO of Genius Dog. "I founded Genius Dog to help shape that future by creating experiences that bring dogs into more of the moments we celebrate as humans. The Genius Dog Birthday Box is the first of its kind, and just the beginning of many more experiences to come."

The launch on Chewy expands Genius Dog's growing lineup of products designed to strengthen the bond between dogs and the people who love them through shared experiences, play and celebration.

The Genius Dog Birthday Box is available now on Chewy.

ABOUT GENIUS DOG

Genius Dog is a premium dog lifestyle brand creating thoughtfully designed treats, toys, enrichment products and curated experiences that help dogs and their humans make better memories together. From limited-edition celebration boxes to monthly subscription experiences, Genius Dog develops products that celebrate dogs as full members of the family through playful, human-inspired moments. By combining premium design, storytelling and interactive experiences, Genius Dog is helping define the next generation of pet brands. For more information, visit www.GeniusDog.com or follow @GeniusDogCo on Instagram and @GeniusDog on LinkedIn.

Carolina Agredo - [email protected]

SOURCE Genius Dog