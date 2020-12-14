Genius Sports Group Acquires Sportzcast Inc, a Leading U.S. Scoreboard Data Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG" or "Genius"), a leading provider of sports data and technology powering the sports, betting, and media ecosystem, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sportzcast Inc. ("Sportzcast"), a leading U.S. manufacturer of sports scoreboard data distribution systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sportzcast's proprietary "Scorebot" system links directly to existing event venue scoreboards to deliver accurate and official real-time game data in a universal data format. This data is critical to many in-venue and offsite applications, including sports production, broadcast, coaches' tool platforms, and sportsbooks. Through this technology, GSG will receive the highest quality sports data available, enabling Genius to enhance its customer propositions across its data, streaming and media businesses.

"Acquiring Sportzcast expands Genius' official data offering and relevance in the US and worldwide, making us even more compelling to sports leagues and federation partners," said Genius Sports CEO and co-founder Mark Locke. "This acquisition is yet another milestone in GSG's rapid, continued growth. We are excited to continue executing on our strategy by leveraging Sportzcast's incredible technology to scale our streaming and media businesses and bolster our core data products."

Sportzcast has installed Scorebots, which are compatible with over 194 different scoreboard systems, in over 6,000 sports venues worldwide. Sportzcast's technology is essential to over 400 U.S. Colleges and Universities and over 50 live sports event streaming services.

"Genius is the ideal partner to accelerate our innovation and supercharge Sportzcast's global growth through its strong distribution network," said Sportzcast President Michael Connell. "We are thrilled to join the Genius team and offer exciting new capabilities for our customers and partners."

On October 27, 2020, GSG entered into a business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") with dMY Technology Group II, Inc. (the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, the "Business Combination"). (. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company expects its ordinary shares and warrants to trade on the NYSE under the symbols "GENI" and "GENI WS," respectively.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About Sportzcast

Sportzcast is an international leader in the development of real-time scoreboard data integrations. Their proprietary technology allows for the standardization and distribution of real-time game data from venue scoreboard systems around the world. Over the past decade, their engineers have provided real-time data from all types of sporting events including basketball, football, baseball, softball, swimming, soccer and more.

Sportzcast technology has been connected in over 6,000 venues worldwide for clients at all levels of competition, including members of the NBA, FIBA, NCAA, NIAAA, NFHS and U.S. Olympic Sports organizations.

Originating from the official venue scoring system, Sportzcast real-time data feeds are the fastest and most accurate and event data in the industry. Sportzcast partners with leading technology companies to enable workflow enhancements into numerous professional applications such as broadcast graphics, replay systems, postproduction editing suites, coaches' tools, web applications and more.

