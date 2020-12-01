Genius Sports Group partners with Scientific Games to provide in-game content

Sportsbooks operating on Scientific Games' OpenSports TM platform will gain access to Genius Sports Group' LiveData and LiveTrading services, trusted by over 150 of the world's largest wagering brands and fully customizable for every customer. Genius Sports Group and its sports betting division, Betgenius, created the market for official data across all tiers of sports and today offer partners access to official data for over 170,000 events each year.

Genius Sports Group's entire portfolio of official data rights is included in the agreement, featuring content such as the English Premier League, NASCAR, Serie A and German Bundesliga, as well as dozens of FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball leagues.

The OpenSports platform provides customers with new, enriching experiences within sports betting. Scientific Games has the world's most reliable and versatile sports betting technology, with the ability to create new, bespoke services for partners. With a portfolio including some of the leading names worldwide in sports betting and gaming including Hard Rock, Wynn Resorts, Flutter Entertainment and many more, Scientific Games provides a world-class sports betting experience for players.

Jack Davison, Chief Commercial Officer at Genius Sports Group said: "This partnership will ensure Scientific Games' partners get all the benefits of the world's finest sports content – from maximum market up-time to increased margins – delivered in a way which is tailored to their own specific trading strategy. No matter where in the world you are operating, these are vital components of success in today's sports betting industry."

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook, Digital at Scientific Games said, "Genius Sports Group offers a vast array of in-game content which will further our already market-leading offering. There is an extremely high fluidity level brought by the sporting calendar, and our technology is unrivalled in matching these levels with the integrity, robustness and scalability that the OpenSports platform provides. With Genius Sports Group's LiveData and LiveTrading services being integrated into our solution, the technology continues to evolve and become more exciting to our players."

On October 27, 2020, GSG entered into a business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group II, Inc. (NYSE: DMYD.U, DMYD and DMYD.TS) to drive its expansion as a leading provider of official data and technology powering the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company expects its ordinary shares and warrants to trade on the NYSE under the symbols "GENI" and "GENI WS", respectively.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

About Genius Sports:

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organisations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, FIBA, NCAA and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximise the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

