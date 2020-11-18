Genius Sports Group secures long-term exclusive deal to drive the global growth of footvolley

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius Sports Group, the leading provider of official sports data and technology powering the sports, betting and media ecosystem, has won an exclusive new partnership with the Pro Footvolley Tour to drive the global growth of the sport.

GeniusLive, the award-winning live streaming solution from Genius Sports Group, will power the Pro Footvolley Tour's first live video platform, connecting this unique sport, which combines elements of soccer and beach volleyball, with new audiences worldwide.

To further increase footvolley's global profile and drive new revenues, Genius Sports Group has been granted worldwide rights to distribute official data and video content from all Pro Footvolley Tour events, providing sportsbooks worldwide with unique and engaging new content played year-round.

Through exclusive betting and non-exclusive media rights, Genius Sports Group will also lead the expansion of the Pro Footvolley Tour's global network of sponsors, commercial partners and audiences. The Pro Footvolley Tour is the leading professional touring series of footvolley having aired over 500 broadcast TV hours since 2012. 2021 will feature 26 official stops on the global Pro Footvolley Tour with an annual 'World Series of Footvolley' to be produced each summer. This partnership adds to more than 170,000 official rights events Genius Sports Group offers to its sportsbook customers around the world each year.

"The Pro Footvolley Tour - successfully has been leveraging its amazing athletes and Team USA Footvolley to a national audience. This partnership with Genius Sports Group allows us to push globally while significantly increasing fan engagement," said Sergio Menezes, President of the Pro Footvolley Tour. "Emerging leagues need consistency. This deal provides exactly that while delivering immeasurable value to our ecosystem of stakeholders. We are excited to conquer the sports world, with the support of Genius Sports Group, and our amazing sport!"

"At Genius Sports Group, we're always looking for new opportunities to drive the development and growth of multiple new sports, providing sporting bodies with access to rich and reliable game data through our proven technology and leveraging our global distribution capabilities," said Sean Conroy, Commercial Director of Genius Sports Group. "This 10-year partnership with the Pro Footvolley Tour will unlock the sport's potential across streaming, sponsorship and live betting, transforming the sport's global visibility, engagement and reach."

On October 27, 2020, GSG entered into a business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group II, Inc. (NYSE: DMYD.U, DMYD and DMYD.TS) to drive its expansion as the leading provider of official data and technology powering the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company expects its ordinary shares and warrants to trade on the NYSE under the symbols "GENI" and "GENI WS", respectively.

About Pro Footvolley Tour

Pro Footvolley Tour is the leading professional touring series of footvolley having aired over 500 broadcast TV hours since 2012 and hosted events on the most prestigious beaches such as Hollywood Beach, FL and Miami Beach, FL among others. Pro Footvolley Tour has, over the years, secured significant sponsorship deals not limited to Anhueser-Busch Inbev, Margaritaville Resort and Hotel, Copa Airlines, Air Europa, and Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau. Pro Footvolley Tour is the exclusive rights holder of Team USA Footvolley.

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is one of the world's largest sports technology companies, specializing in the capture, distribution and commercialization of live data, streams and digital content.

Genius Sports Group works in partnership with the biggest names in sports, betting and media to power a global ecosystem that benefits every stakeholder. Its technology is used in over 150 countries globally by over 400 sporting bodies, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, NCAA, English Premier League and PGA Tour.

Through the Betgenius division, Genius Sports Group turns real-time data points and streaming into engaging live betting products for hundreds of licensed sportsbooks in regulated markets the world over.

