Genius.AI Partners with ClickBank to Revolutionize Digital Marketing with AI-Powered Solutions

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genius.AI, a leader in AI-driven marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with ClickBank, the leading affiliate marketing network e-commerce platform. This collaboration introduces cutting-edge AI technology to ClickBank's vast affiliate network, simplifying the process for new affiliates while enhancing growth for experienced users.

Genius.AI's advanced AI tools enable affiliate marketers to create personalized, high-converting marketing content. This partnership with ClickBank provides users with a streamlined, near-effortless method to generate engaging content based on proven marketing principles to maximize ROI.

"We are excited to partner with ClickBank, a company that shares our passion for innovation," said Peter Kell, Founder of Genius.AI and $100M Marketer. "As someone who's made millions as an affiliate, I know the pain of constantly creating content to succeed. Genius.AI changes all that. It allows anyone to generate endless content for any product easily, based on the principles that helped me succeed. I wish I had this tool when I started, and I'm excited for what affiliates, new and experienced, will achieve!"

ClickBank views this partnership as a significant enhancement of the tools and resources it offers its users. Genius.AI's technology will streamline marketing efforts and improve performance for ClickBank's affiliate base.

"At ClickBank, we're always seeking new ways to help our users succeed in the affiliate marketing space," said Allison Caufield, Director of Partnerships at ClickBank. "This partnership with Genius.AI is a perfect synergy of innovation and performance, offering a unique, AI-driven solution that gives affiliates a competitive edge. We're confident this collaboration will provide tremendous value to our community and set new standards in the industry."

About Genius.AI

Genius.AI revolutionizes digital marketing with its personalized, data-driven platform. By enabling users to train Genius.AI based on unique goals and values, it helps optimize marketing strategies, enhance engagement, and drive growth for affiliate marketers.

About ClickBank

ClickBank is a global leader in performance marketing, offering a robust e-commerce platform and an extensive affiliate network to promote and sell digital products.

