GeniusBOS Rebrands as GameChange BOS to Strengthen Brand Identity

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that our company, GeniusBOS, is rebranding to GameChange BOS. The change is being made to strengthen the brand of the GameChange Energy family of companies and to better align with the mission and values that the GameChange name has grown to exemplify.

As we work to rebrand GeniusBOS to GameChange BOS, we will launch a new website and LinkedIn page to support the company and its growing brand.

"Our rebrand to GameChange BOS marks an important step in aligning our identity with the core mission and values that have made GameChange Energy a leader in the renewable energy industry," said Andrew Worden, CEO and Founder of GameChange Energy, GameChange Solar, and GameChange BOS. "This transition is about our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions while strengthening our position within the GameChange Energy family. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers under this unified brand as we launch our new website and expand our offerings."

About GameChange BOS

GameChange BOS delivers comprehensive Balance of Systems (BOS) and custom-built transformer solutions for Renewable Energy, BESS, Utilities, C&I, and Data Center applications. With a focus on technical excellence, we design and manufacture products that meet the highest industry standards through extensive research, development, and rigorous testing.

Our best-in-class facilities and advanced manufacturing processes enable us to provide reliable, innovative solutions that drive efficiency and performance in the markets we serve.

GameChange BOS is a wholly owned subsidiary of GameChange Energy Technologies Corp.

Contact:

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing

GameChange Solar

[email protected]

SOURCE GameChange BOS