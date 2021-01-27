GeniusRx to Expand Drug Offerings and Reduce Consumer Costs Through Partnership with McKesson Central Fill as a Service™ (CFaaS®)

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeniusRx, a new digital pharmacy focused on improving patient outcomes by disrupting the way prescription drugs are bought, sold, and delivered, today announced a partnership with McKesson to automate our dispensing process. As part of the partnership, GeniusRx will leverage McKesson's innovative CFaaS offering to expand, optimize, and automate their home delivery service. An alternative to a traditional central fill facility, the CFaaS system gives GeniusRx the ability to leverage McKesson's dispensing, delivery and fulfillment expertise while reducing the normal up-front investment and inventory carrying costs.

"As GeniusRx continues to expand its customer base, this partnership allows us to accommodate a higher volume of prescriptions and continue to lower costs for consumers," said Randy Parker, CEO, and founder of GeniusRx. "Our platform uses a data-driven approach to disrupt the pricing model of pharmacy benefits and guide patients to more affordable alternatives. GeniusRx's focus on patient outcomes and behaviors is a shift from existing pharmacy benefit programs."

GeniusRx was launched in 2020 by entrepreneur Randy Parker by rebranding, expanding, and automating Boca Raton, Fla.-based Mailmyprescriptions.com, a business founded in 2015. As one of the fastest-growing online pharmacies in the U.S., GeniusRx's digital pharmacy platform connects patients, providers, and pharmacists with simple medication insights and intelligent savings recommendations. It also provides convenient home delivery options to automate and improve patient outcomes for all types of medications. GeniusRx uses a hybrid distribution model supplying medication as both a first-party and third-party retailer, applying a distribution model used in e-commerce to pharmacy which will allow the company to progressively scale.

GeniusRx's advanced pricing intelligence and transparency tool, Rx Intelligence, provides personalized pricing and prescription guidance for customers that empowers them to understand all of their medication dispensing, fulfillment, and purchasing options to make a cost-informed decision regarding their treatment. Once a customer receives their medication, GeniusRx offers medication reminders, care guidance, and Tele-pharmacy support, thus providing high-quality support, guidance, and access to care across the healthcare continuum. GeniusRx uses its Rx Intelligence technology to help lower the cost of treatment for patients and create a novel virtual pharmacy benefit program targeting the 80 million part-time and gig workers currently underserved by the industry.

About GeniusRx

GeniusRx is a full-service digital pharmacy designed to make consumer access to medicine and clinical services simple, intuitive and personal through cost-informed decision making. Bringing together unparalleled industry expertise, infrastructure, and digital innovation, GeniusRx is using technology to disrupt pharmacy services at scale. The company's offering includes a virtual pharmacy program to benefit the underserved and underinsured; Pharmacy dispensing and fulfillment services including multi-dose medication packaging and same-day delivery; real-time pharmacy chat and clinical support services; and a consumer health and wellness dashboard that delivers Rx price intelligence and other meaningful pharmacy insights. Visit www.geniusrx.com for more information.

