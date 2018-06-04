GENIVI Alliance and FASTR Join Forces to Tackle Automotive Cybersecurity Challenges

The newly combined security activities will operate under the GENIVI Security Team. Together, the team will build upon the foundations both organizations have already established in the areas of threat modeling, secure software over-the-air updates and developing secure software.

"By combining strengths and areas of interest, GENIVI is augmenting its existing security-related efforts by leveraging FASTR's foundational research and deep understanding of emerging security technologies," said Steve Crumb, executive director, GENIVI Alliance. "I believe that our focus on writing secure code, coupled with the quality of research and experience of FASTR experts will result in easily adopted guidelines and approaches that bring great benefit to the automotive industry at large."

As vehicles become increasingly connected and software-powered, GENIVI and FASTR both recognized an emerging need for a comprehensive, end-to-end security model. The work of the combined security team will look at automotive cybersecurity holistically and deliver guidelines and research that helps stakeholders build, deliver and manage more secure vehicles in the future.

"Our common vision for rearchitecting the vehicle so that cybersecurity is at its very foundation helps drive safety and trust in tomorrow's connected and autonomous vehicles," said Joe Gullo, executive director, FASTR. "We are excited to unify our expertise and jointly work toward innovations in technology to achieve these goals."

For more information on the GENIVI Security Team, future projects and opportunities to participate, please visit the GENIVI wiki. Additional resources produced by FASTR include the "Automotive Cybersecurity Literature Review," a report illuminating crucial research gaps, and "Automotive Industry Guidelines for Secure Over-the-Air Updates," a document for assisting automotive manufacturers and others involved in evaluating platforms for secure updates.

About GENIVI Alliance

The GENIVI Alliance is a non-profit alliance focused on delivering open source, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and connected vehicle software. The alliance provides its members with a global development community of more than 140 companies, joining automotive software stakeholders with world-class developers in a collaborative environment, resulting in free, open source automotive middleware. GENIVI is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif.

About FASTR

FASTR—Future of Automotive Security Technology Research—is a neutral, inclusive nonprofit consortium that seeks to enable innovation in automotive security with a vision of self-healing vehicles. FASTR is working to deliver the actionable applied and theoretical R&D needed now to drive systematic coordination of cybersecurity across the entire supply chain and ensure trust in the connected and autonomous vehicle of the future.

