GENIXUS Welcomes Two Biopharma Executives to its Growing Leadership Team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GENIXUS , a pharmaceutical company focused on transforming acute and critical care medicines, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team: Seth Coombs joins as Chief Commercial Officer and Don Anthony J.D. Ph.D. as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Intellectual Property.

"We are extremely fortunate to welcome Seth and Don to the GENIXUS team as we continue to build a leading essential medicines company," said Kendall Foster , Founder & Chief Executive Officer of GENIXUS. "Seth and Don each bring more than 20 years of critical experience in the Biopharma space. Their leadership, creativity, and passion for healthcare innovation are perfectly aligned with our mission to transform medicines within acute and critical care."

Mr. Coombs joined from Novartis, where he spent time in roles of increasing responsibility across 3 divisions. Most recently, he was at Novartis' Sandoz division, serving as Vice President, Commercial Operations & Alliance Management building a stealth start-up focused on the hospital space. Prior to this he served as Vice President, Oncology & Injectable products for Sandoz U.S and held several senior roles within Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics. Mr. Coombs holds a BA in Journalism from the University of Iowa and an MBA from Columbia University in New York.

Dr. Anthony is an attorney focused on intellectual property and commercial pharmaceutical law. He has held a number of increasingly senior positions at various pharmaceutical companies, most recently as Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property at Mayne Pharma, advising on numerous patent, regulatory and antitrust issues relating to both branded and generic products. In his new role with GENIXUS, Dr. Anthony will continue to oversee the company's intellectual property matters and provide legal guidance on related matters. Dr. Anthony holds a J.D. from Georgetown, a Ph.D. in Chemical Physics from Michigan State University, and a Bachelor and Master of Science in Chemistry from Simon Fraser University.

About GENIXUS

GENIXUS is a development stage pharmaceutical company working to transform acute and critical care medicines through advanced manufacturing and innovative delivery systems. Leveraging the highest-quality biopharmaceutical manufacturing standards and innovative point-of-care design, GENIXUS is changing care delivery and helping healthcare professionals to achieve better quality outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.genixus.org and follow the company on LinkedIn .

SOURCE GENIXUS

Related Links

https://www.genixus.org

