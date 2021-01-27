Genmega and Bitcoin Depot Join Forces

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genmega and Bitcoin Depot announced today they have joined forces to provide the industry's premier solution for Bitcoin ATMs. Unprecedented growth for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies this year has accelerated and secured Bitcoin Depot's rise to the top. The company is the fastest growing and largest operator of bitcoin ATMs in the world. Bitcoin Depot's provider of cutting-edge Universal Kiosks, Genmega, is a key player known for the industry-leading reliability and performance of its ATMs and Transactional Kiosks. The partnership has made bitcoin ATMs available in thousands of new locations across North America.

The key to this continued success is a robust partner distribution network. Bitcoin Depot continues to dominate the bitcoin market through its ISO and IAD distributor channel. The company currently operates over 1,300 bitcoin ATMs in the U.S. and Canada and has aggressive growth targets for 2021.

As the industry surges in bitcoin adoption, these trends will continue to grow. In 2020 alone, over 7,060 bitcoin ATMs were deployed worldwide, compared to 2,263 in 2019. Bitcoin Depot estimates that in the next 10 years there will be as many Bitcoin ATMs as there are cash ATMs today.

Bitcoin Depot's ATM Partners benefit from:

Leading partner program in the industry with best-in-class ATM experience

Earnings up to $25,000 per Bitcoin ATM placement through its extensive global network

per Bitcoin ATM placement through its extensive global network 100% Turn-key experience, from setup to end-to-end management of the ATM

Uncapped growth potential, no bitcoin-expertise and zero capital investment required

Increased foot traffic and greater business exposure

Learn more about becoming a Bitcoin Depot ATM partner today: https://bitcoindepot.com/host/

"At Bitcoin Depot one of our key differentiators is our team's operational excellence," said Mark Smith, Business Development Manager at Bitcoin Depot. "Our employees are what make the difference here, as veterans of ATM, electronic payments, and cash management, they keep our end-users top of mind. Behind the scenes our operations and compliance teams work around the clock to ensure seamless setup, 24x7 on-demand customer support and 100% client satisfaction. Buying and selling Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Ethereum has never been easier."

"I've had the honor of witnessing Bitcoin Depot and Genmega excel in the Bitcoin ATM space as the industry has grown and matured over the years," added Wes Dunn, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Genmega. "The opportunity for future growth is limitless," he continued.

Genmega is proud to partner with Bitcoin Depot to power next-gen Bitcoin ATMs for retail. The companies will continue to maximize performance and scalability to support Bitcoin ATMs growing footprint worldwide.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot is a cryptocurrency ATM network based in Atlanta, Georgia. It is the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world. Bitcoin Depot's mission is to provide the most secure, convenient, customer-service-oriented, and fastest cryptocurrency transactions, ultimately opening up the cryptocurrency market to the masses. The 1000-plus strong network of cryptocurrency ATMs enables users to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum instantly at hundreds of locations across the United States. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com, LinkedIn:/BitcoinDepot, Twitter: @Bitcoin_Depot, Facebook: /BitcoinDepot, Instagram: @BitcoinDepot

About Genmega

Since 2006 Genmega has been a manufacturer and provider of ATM and Transactional Kiosk solutions with well over 150,000 units deployed worldwide. Our products are built on a philosophy of cutting-edge engineering and integration wrapped in attractive, modern designs which are not only easy to deploy and maintain but also invite customers and maximize your returns.

