Genmega Announces New More Flexible Universal Kiosk

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genmega, Inc., a worldwide ATM and kiosk manufacturer, announced today it is taking orders for the new and improved Universal Kiosk 2. Shipping will begin in Spring 2020.

Built on the success of the original Universal Kiosk, the Universal Kiosk 2 introduces greater flexibility and functionality. Customers can mix-and-match the components they need to create a custom kiosk to fit virtually any self-service need. Options include cryptocurrency, check cashing, food ordering, sports betting, parking garages and more.

"Our customers have been asking for this," said Wes Dunn, Executive Vice President of Sales for Genmega. "Genmega listened and the Universal Kiosk 2 is the result. Customers now have the opportunity to expand their business models by offering a variety of new services for many different types of businesses."

In addition to new features and flexibility, the Universal Kiosk 2 benefits from the same high-level testing, software development standards and EMV certifications as the original Universal Kiosk and Genmega's ATMs. It also shares the same components as these products, reducing the need to stock a variety of specialty parts.

Other key features of the new kiosk are a UL 291 safe, attractive edge lighting with 256 color variations and an integrated topper – eliminating the need to add additional signage for advertising.

Leveraging a lifetime in the ATM industry, Genmega has been designing reliable and affordable kiosk technologies since 2010. In addition to the Universal Kiosk line, Genmega also offers custom kiosks to meet the individual needs of every placement from through-the-wall, wall mount and stand-alone models.

Orders are now being taken for the new, more flexible Universal Kiosk 2. Visit kiosk.genmega.com or call 1-510-314-8225 to find out more about what this new kiosk can do for your business.

About Genmega — Founded in 2006, Hayward California-based Genmega is a global ATM manufacturer with over a decade of experience leading the market for retail ATM and kiosk solutions. Quickly becoming the independent ATM deployers' favorite ATM manufacturer, Genmega plans to continue the tradition by providing cutting-edge products and technologies for today's competitive kiosk markets. For more information, visit kiosk.genmega.com or call 1-510-314-8225.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12805920

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Genmega

Related Links

http://genmega.com/

