Genmega to Release Low-Cost Bitcoin / Remittance Kiosk

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genmega, Inc., a worldwide ATM and kiosk manufacturer, announced today the launch of its newest low-cost kiosk solution, the Gemini. Designed for cash purchases of Bitcoin, bill remittance or any cash purchasing options, it is set to debut at the National ATM Council Conference and Expo (NAC2021), October 12-14, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.



As Genmega has seen unprecedented growth in both ATM and kiosk manufacturing, the need for a low-cost solution for cash-in purchases became more apparent in the world of Bitcoin, cash remittance and for other cash purchasing solutions.



The Gemini was developed to facilitate cash-in payments like cryptocurrency purchases, in a small footprint, at a reasonable price. Utilizing the UL291 business-hour certification on its ATM cabinet, the 21.5" screen from its Universal Kiosk solutions and other proven components, the Gemini is designed to create a customer-friendly user experience in a secure environment.



"The compact, secure Gemini will open up new opportunities for businesses that have not been able to take advantage of kiosks and self-service payment technology due to price or form," said Wes Dunn, Genmega Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



"We are proud of our reputation for manufacturing quality ATM and kiosks. In order that businesses can hit the ground running with this new machine, we designed the Gemini using all the proven technology we use in our ATM and kiosk line," Dunn says. "We look forward to it being a game changer in the world of kiosks."



Stop by the Genmega booth at NAC2021 to see the Gemini in person. Genmega is currently taking orders for the Gemini - for delivery in January 2022. Click here for detail on the new kiosk. Visit genmega.com or call 1 (510) 314-8225 to find what Genmega can do for your business.



About Genmega — Founded in 2010, Dallas-based Genmega is a leading global ATM and kiosk manufacturer with over a decade of experience. Quickly becoming the solution providers' favorite ATM and kiosk manufacturer, Genmega provides cutting-edge technology for today's competitive ATM and kiosk markets. For more information, visit genmega.com or call 1.510.314.8225.



