Gennady Perepada is Bringing Real Estate to the Runway: One & Only Realty's Unique Take on Stylish Abodes

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, the housing market has experienced an incredible boom — things are finally starting to calm down, which means that now is the best time to purchase luxury property. Over time, prices have always trended upward, so entering the market at a calm time can lead to significant returns down the road. Property is one of the most stable investments you can make, which is why many people opt for it instead of purchasing volatile cryptocurrency or stocks.

Gennady Perepada - Real Estate in New York City

But fashionable luxury isn't just an investment. It's also used as a way to express oneself. Modern silhouettes are sleek and refined, and interior design adds a personal touch, making the apartment uniquely yours. Just as you curate the perfect designer wardrobe, you can curate a fashionable living space—but the latter is much longer lasting.

Now, doing so is easier than ever thanks to a new program from One & Only Realty. Rather than just selling property that meets a buyer's aesthetic desires, the firm works with fashion experts to create unique, personalized designs.

One & Only Realty, headed by Gennady Perepada, is working with expert fashion designers—they come up with style solutions that fulfill the client's wishes. Then, the plans are built by the most elite property builders in NYC and Miami. Once the building is complete, the interior is decorated expertly. Thus, this program combines purchasing, custom construction, and interior design, making things much easier on the buyer.

One & Only Realty does everything necessary to tailor luxury property to the buyer's specifications: from finding the perfect spot and collaborating with designers and builders to selecting a color scheme and purchasing furniture and decorations. Whether you want the utmost in modernity, colorful art deco, or rustic designs, the end result will perfectly align with your vision.

This project is spearheaded by Gennady Perepada, a licensed real estate broker based in NYC. Over the last 25 years, Perepada has made a name for himself in the luxury real estate sphere. This fashionable retail program has illustrated Perepada's dedication to going above and beyond for every single client, helping them curate the living space of their dreams.

Gennady Perepada

Real Estate Broker

One and Only Realty

Website: https://gennadyperepada.com/

Phone: +1 (212) 505-0200

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE One and Only Realty