GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Addition of Marie Ffolkes as a Managing Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a private equity buyout firm investing in middle market industrial and business services companies, announced today the addition of Marie Ffolkes as a Managing Partner. Marie will be involved in all aspects of the investment process including sourcing, due diligence and execution of post-closing growth and operating initiatives. With an exceptional 28-year history of success, Marie brings a wealth of global leadership experience and expertise, including a track record of effectively leading multi-billion-dollar operations and driving revenue and profit growth across diverse sectors, such as engineering, production, and operations in international markets. Marie has global and cultural experiences through working and living in China, South Korea, Brazil, Japan, Europe and the U.S.

Marie& Ffolkes

Prior to joining GenNx360, Marie served as CEO of TriMark USA, LLC, a private equity sponsored company, which provides design services, equipment, and supplies to the food services industry. Previously, Marie was President Americas, Air Products & Chemicals where she was responsible for the largest and most profitable P&L and drove superior results of ~1700bps of EBITDA over a 5-year period. Through a very talented and experienced team, Marie led this transformational change through a combination of strengthening the fundamental foundation, driving profitable growth initiatives, sharpened customer focus, setting an execution culture through focused productivity measures, fostering financial discipline and maintaining an unwavering commitment to integrity in all business transactions. She has held senior management positions at Tenneco, Johnson Controls International, and GE Healthcare. She is widely recognized for her ability to identify and execute on valuable investment opportunities, optimize operational performance, and foster collaboration among cross-functional teams.

Marie serves on the boards of Valero Energy Corporation and Masco Corporation. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School with distinction and a B.S. from City University of New York, graduating magna cum laude. She graduated GE's Financial Management Program and is a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marie to our organization," said Lloyd G. Trotter, a GenNx360 Founder and Managing Partner. "With this strategic addition of Marie and her proven operational prowess, we reach a significant milestone in our pursuit of excellence and continued growth, and our commitment to delivering superior results for our investors and stakeholders."

"We are excited to expand on the team as we continue the strong growth and momentum behind our investment strategy," said Ron Blaylock, a GenNx360 Founder and Managing Partner. "Marie's expertise in implementing and leading strategic initiatives and her proven track record of creating sustained value complements our existing capabilities and is key to helping our portfolio company CEOs execute on their value creation strategies."

Marie added, "I am excited to join such an exceptional firm and industry-leading team to utilize my expertise and help drive tangible operational value through effectively supporting its dynamic middle market businesses and high-quality management teams. Its cohesive team culture, proprietary sourcing methods, proven buy-and-build strategy, and the depth of experience and expertise of its team set them apart in the industry. I look forward to contributing to GenNx360's continued success."

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle-market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver cost efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. Visit www.gennx360.com for more information.

