GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces GenServe's Fifth Acquisition, DynaTech Generators

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360") is pleased to announce GenServe's acquisition of DynaTech Generators ("DynaTech" or the "Company"). GenServe is a portfolio company of GenNx360, a New York-based private equity firm investing in middle market business services and industrial companies.

GenServe is the largest independent provider of scheduled and emergency power generator maintenance, repair and sales in the North Atlantic region serving primarily commercial customers in various industries.

Based in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, DynaTech provides maintenance and repair services to commercial generators and backup power solutions as well as generator and equipment sales and rentals. The Company serves a diverse set of customers in the healthcare, corporate, municipal and real estate end markets.

"The acquisition of DynaTech is a great opportunity to add a new branch to our existing network while expanding our geographic footprint further into eastern Pennsylvania. The Company has an attractive mix of commercial maintenance and service business that we are excited to build upon," said Fred Smagorinsky, GenServe CEO.

"We are excited about completing GenServe's fifth strategic add-on acquisition following prior acquisitions of On Call, PPI, GenAssist and Atlantic Switch and remain highly focused on the continued execution of our buy-and-build strategy. DynaTech is a great example of how our strategy can strengthen GenServe's existing geographic presence while also helping us expand into new regions," said Daphne Dufresne, GenServe Board member and Managing Partner at GenNx360.

About GenServe

GenServe is a leader in the sale, maintenance and repair of industrial generators and backup power solutions. The Company has the largest team of EGSA certified technicians in its core service area of Metro-NY, Long Island, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. GenServe is a one-stop shop provider of comprehensive emergency power supply system solutions to protect companies against the high cost of power failure. For more information on GenServe Inc., please visit www.genserveinc.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver cost efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, packaging, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information on GenNx360 Capital Partners, please visit http://www.gennx360.com.

