GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Whitsons Culinary Group's Acquisition of Glendale Senior Dining, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360") is pleased to announce Whitsons Culinary Group's acquisition of Glendale Senior Dining, Inc. ("Glendale" or the "Company"). Whitsons Culinary Group ("Whitsons") is a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York-based private equity firm investing in middle market business services and industrial companies.

Headquartered in Islandia, New York, Whitsons is a leading provider of customized dining services to education, healthcare, transportation, micro-markets and other end-markets nationwide. Whitsons was established in 1979 and has since grown to become a true multi-regional food service operator in the United States, uniquely positioned with both on-site cafeteria management and pre-packaged meal preparation capabilities.

Formerly located in Manchester, NH and founded in 2014, Glendale is a provider of contracted dining services for senior living and long-term care communities. The Company provides fresh and nutritious food prepared onsite while managing food sourcing, menu creation, food safety mandates, and employees at over 50 locations in New England with over 400 associates.

Paul Whitcomb, CEO of Whitsons Culinary Group said, "We are pleased to welcome Glendale into the Whitsons family of companies and expand our services in the healthcare / senior living market. The combination of the two organizations will provide a natural fit for us to further deliver on our mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™ together."

"We are excited to partner with a growing and innovative company such as Whitsons that shares similar values and principles. This will allow Glendale to continue the legacy we have built for our clients and employees," said James Hecker, President & COO, Glendale. "We look forward to continued growth of the Glendale brand as part of Whitsons Family of Companies."

"The acquisition of Glendale allows Whitsons Culinary Group to deepen its overall healthcare end-market exposure. We are impressed by the relationships the Glendale team has cultivated and believe it will serve as an excellent platform to accelerate the growth of our assisted living / senior living cafeteria management offering," said Rishi Verma, Whitsons Board Chair and GenNx360 Partner.

About Whitsons Culinary Group

Whitsons Culinary Group is a leading provider of customized dining services to education, healthcare, transportation, micro-markets and other end-markets nationwide. With a steadfast commitment to delivering nutritious, high-quality meals crafted from wholesome, fresh ingredients, Whitsons' mission is Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™. Since 1979, Whitsons has upheld a legacy of excellence and consistent growth. Today, Whitsons is at the forefront of the foodservice industry, setting new standards with our dedication to wholesome food, family values, and personalized service. For more information, visit www.whitsons.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market industrial and business services companies. GenNx360 invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing value-enhancing operational and commercial improvements to accelerate growth, deliver efficiency and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include business & industrial services, automation & industrial technology, packaging products, equipment services, environmental services, niche manufacturing, and food ingredients/equipment/services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.

For more information on GenNx360 Capital Partners, please visit www.gennx360.com.

