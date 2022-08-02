Geno Hires First Chief Legal Officer on Path to Accelerate the Transition to More Sustainable Materials

Seasoned biotech executive to head legal team to fuel continued growth

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability leader Genomatica ( Geno ) welcomes its first chief legal officer Shawnte Mitchell to help fuel the company's rapid growth. Mitchell brings nearly two decades of experience helping innovative biotech companies scale which, along with her legal expertise and strategic insights, is a powerful addition to the Geno team as it partners with major global brands to lead the sustainable materials transition.

"Shawnte has an impressive track record helping companies in the life sciences and biotechnology industries achieve meaningful impact," said Geno CEO Christophe Schilling. "She's an astute leader working to be part of the solution to protect and create a more sustainable future. Shawnte's experience building world-class legal teams will be essential to fueling our trajectory as we work to lead the materials transition to reduce fossil fuel consumption and combat the climate crises."

Mitchell has an extensive background helping biotech innovators provide complex solutions to grow their business. She was previously executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Zogenix, where she helped the public company achieve a successful exit through an acquisition by global biopharmaceuticals industry giant UCB. Before Zogenix, Mitchell served as senior vice president, general counsel for corporate affairs and chief compliance officer at Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company focused on bringing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics to market.

At Geno, Shawnte will be responsible for growing the legal team and serving as a trusted partner as the company continues to scale and sprint towards their mission to change how materials are made. She joins Geno during a year of high-impact deals that are bringing the company's sustainable materials to more brands and consumers, including a $120M joint venture with Unilever to scale a plant-based alternative for palm oil and a partnership with lululemon to bring plant-based materials into lululemon's products.

"Geno is well-positioned to answer the immediate call to address sustainability, in a way most companies are not," said Shawnte Mitchell, CLO and general counsel at Geno. "The company has a proven ability to scale and execute cutting-edge biotechnology to make a significant impact on climate change. By replacing fossil fuel-based ingredients with plant-based alternatives for the most commonly-used materials and chemicals, Geno can reduce carbon emissions by up to 90%. Joining the incredible team at Geno–and at this critical moment–is the opportunity of a lifetime. Together, we can help usher in a new phase of sustainability and change the way the world is made."

Shawnte maintains an active presence in her community through organizations including CHIEF, Life Science Cares and also serves as an advisor on the Stanford Women of Boards.

Geno is harnessing biology to remake everyday products and materials built by and for the planet. In response to the urgent climate crisis, Geno is developing and scaling sustainable materials derived from plant- or waste-based feedstocks instead of fossil fuels. Geno's technology, built over the last 20 years, now drives materials and ingredients in applications ranging from cosmetics, carpets, to home cleaners, apparel and more.

