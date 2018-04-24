Genoa Healthcare Announces Headquarters Move to Renton, Wash.

The company's record-breaking growth in the past several years drove the relocation, according to Genoa Healthcare CEO, John Figueroa.

"As a national company with a footprint in 45 states, the change of our headquarters from Tukwila to Renton builds on our history in the state of Washington," he said. "This enables us to continue to support our employees across the country who work directly with 650,000 consumers who have behavioral health or other complex, chronic health care needs."

In fact, the company's consumers are a focus in the new space, which includes 30,000 square feet on floors four and seven of the seven-story Class A office tower.

"We've modernized our work environment in a way that enables better collaboration, while keeping the focus on our mission," said Michael Walters, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Genoa Healthcare.

"With a rapidly-growing pharmacy footprint, including 17 pharmacies right here in Washington, we are proud of our those roots," Walters added. "Plus with a new sign on the building visible to 500,000 commuters annually, we hope to increase awareness that the nation's fifth largest pharmacy chain is headquartered right here in Washington."

About Genoa Healthcare

Genoa has been serving the behavioral health community for more than 15 years. The company provides pharmacy services, telepsychiatry and medication management solutions to more than 650,000 individuals annually in 45 states and the District of Columbia and fills more than 15 million prescriptions per year. Genoa is the fifth largest drug chain in the United States with more than 400 pharmacies located onsite within community mental health centers. Visit www.genoahealthcare.com.

