GenoBank.io and Arion Genetica Partner to Make COVID-19 Testing Easier, More Secure for Travelers

GenoBank.io is providing Arion Genetica with the technology to certify COVID-19 lab test results for travelers heading into the United States. Laboratories around the world can register with GenoBank.io and receive certified lab results that their customers can pass along to Border Officers and Airline personnel. Lab results are encrypted and stamped into a public blockchain to provide a verifiable chain of custody that ensures the lab results are legitimate. These certified lab results are accepted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help speed up the testing process, ensuring easier entry and minimized risk for US travelers.

"Our goal is to help travellers get back to their lives faster by giving traceability to COVID lab results. GenoBank.io empowers laboratories by providing a verifiable chain of custody over the lab results of its customers" says GenoBank.io's founder and CEO, Daniel Uribe. "This provides certainty that lab results are not forged or tampered by using a unique cryptographic signature paired to each Lab Rep ID. Results are made immutable upon being recorded into the blockchain and have a time stamp that makes them valid for only 3 days. This is all achieved via a QR code that protects the privacy of users."

As Arion Genetica Chief Scientific Officer. Ms. Laura U. Figueroa says, "We have 3 big challenges to comply with CDC order. The first is to avoid the tampering of lab results. The second is to protect the privacy of our customers and the third is to ensure that the certificates are verifiable by travel authorities from countries around the world. GenoBank.io is helping us by recording laboratory results onto the blockchain."

More information on the platform can be found on https://genobank.io/certificates

GenoBank.io is the first privacy-preserving DNA/RNA test kit and platform that guarantees consumers control over their laboratory data. Their patent pending technology leverages blockchain and differential privacy to anonymize DNA data while making it available for analysis. To support Genobank's mission to provide the world with control over their DNA and gain a financial stake in their success, visit their crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder (https://wefunder.com/genobank).

Arion Genetica is an innovative provider of laboratory tests in Mexico, including COVID-19, reproductive and DNA testing. Arion Genetica offers timely, accurate results in the detection for infectious agents and genetic analysis. The lab's main focus is on genomic applications, COVID-19 tests, reproductive health, and oncology.

SOURCE Genobank.io

