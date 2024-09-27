Genolier Innovation Hub, an Innovative Global Healthcare Center, is Inaugurated Today in Switzerland

U.S.-based GE Healthcare and Accuray are among first commercial partners; A platform of excellence in healthcare fosters collaboration across fields and industries bringing solutions to patients faster

GENOLIER, Switzerland, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to harness the power of interactions between scientists and physicians to bring late stage medical and technological advances to patients faster, the Genolier Innovation Hub was officially inaugurated today. The Hub is the first of its kind in Europe and one of a few worldwide.

The Genolier Innovation Hub aspires to become a leader in developing innovative solutions for global health challenges.

Located in Genolier, Switzerland, between Geneva and Lausanne in the heart of the Swiss Health Valley, the opening of the Genolier Innovation Hub marks a cumulative two-and-a-half years of work to create an environment conducive to fostering collaboration and bringing innovative health solutions to patients faster. The Genolier Innovation Hub's opening reflects an initial investment of CHF 100 million ($118 million US dollars) by Infracore SA, a Swiss-based healthcare infrastructure company. By integrating key players from industry, research and public and private hospitals from Switzerland and beyond, the Genolier Innovation Hub aspires to become a global leader in developing innovative solutions for current and future health challenges.

Designed to enable interactions between scientists, physicians, and technicians from medtech, pharma, biotech, bioscience and digital health fields, the Genolier Innovation Hub offers a multitude of different workspaces equipped with the latest technologies to support new discoveries and advances. The Hub includes 25,000 square meters of offices and laboratories, meeting rooms, and an auditorium that can seat 300 people. These initiatives are essential to the Hub's mission to disseminate knowledge and train tomorrow's professionals. The Hub launches with four commercial partners, including two U.S.-based companies – GE Healthcare and Accuray – as well as Biopôle and RaySearch Laboratories.

Accuray, which specializes in high-precision radiotherapy, has set up its state-of-the-art equipment and has opened its global center of excellence there for training its customers. GE Healthcare is using the Hub as a global training center for doctors and technicians – a critical part of the company's global training strategy. It is also collaborating with Genolier Innovation Hub on R&D for oncology projects.

Anna Gräbner, CEO of the Genolier Innovation Hub, stated: "The Genolier Innovation Hub goes far beyond the scope of a traditional research center. It is an environment where ideas come to life, and barriers between research, industry, and clinical practice are eliminated. We aim to create an ecosystem where innovation thrives seamlessly and in an interdisciplinary manner, with a focus on real-world clinical application."

Antoine Hubert, Delegate of the Board of AEVIS VICTORIA, the holding company that invested in this project, added: "To truly redefine medical approach, significant investments and close collaboration among all health stakeholders are essential. Our Hub represents this shared vision, where technology and clinical practice converge to improve patients' quality of life."

Global Impact

This center is not only an asset for the region but also for healthcare on a global scale. By integrating key players from industry, research, public and private hospitals from Switzerland and beyond, the Genolier Innovation Hub aspires to become a global leader in developing innovative solutions for current and future health challenges.

Oscar Matzinger, Medical Director of Radio-Oncology at Swiss Medical Network, one of the site's partners, stated: "The Hub enables unprecedented interaction between researchers and clinicians, facilitating the development and rapid adoption of new, tailored medical technologies that meet practitioners' needs."

The inauguration of the Genolier Innovation Hub marks the beginning of a new era for health innovation in Switzerland and internationally. The collaborations and innovations emerging from this center of excellence are anticipated to contribute to the continuous improvement of health care for patients and future generations.

About Genolier Innovation Hub SA

Genolier Innovation Hub, located just 20 minutes from Geneva airport in the heart of the Swiss Health Valley, offers over 25,000 m² dedicated to medical innovation, where physicians, caregivers, researchers, scaleups, companies, specialized industries, hospitals, clinics and academic institutions meet and collaborate to accelerate progress and innovation in health care. Its mission, from laboratory to clinical application, is to ease the transition "from bench to bedside" by promoting translational research, the development of new solutions and educational opportunities, for the benefit of patients. With a focus on medtech, pharmaceuticals, digital technologies and biosciences, the Genolier Innovation Hub is a dynamic meeting place for international health care players. Its state-of-the-art 300-seat auditorium, featuring a 180-degree immersive screen, is a location for high-level conferences and keynote presentations.

Facts & Figures

Stakeholders:

Project owner: Infracore SA

Architect: Gabriele Rossi , Archilab SA

, Interior design: Kristian Gavoille , Paris

General contractor: ROOF SA

Technical data

Gross floor area: 25,000 m 2

Usable area: 11,272 m 2

Layout: 3 floors for offices, laboratories, 2 surgery spaces, radiotherapy bunkers, technical rooms, an auditorium (300-seat amphitheater), diverse conference rooms, parking floor and a green roof

Construction permit granted in December 2020

La Joy partial assignment plan signed with the Genolier commune in 2017

3D architectural structure

Spaces for companies + offices + laboratories (fully modular zone): 7,000 m 2

Event spaces for conferences, meetings, workshops and seminars: 1,000 m 2

Technical facility with bunkers for radiology and radiotherapy + surgical rooms + classrooms: 2,000 m 2

Rooftop garden: 6,000 m 2

Financial data

Investor: AEVIS VICTORIA SA

Total project costs: CHF 100 million (65 million for the construction)

Timeframe

Start of construction: June 2021

Foundation stone laid: November 15, 2021

Completion of structural work: end of 2023

Completion of interiors: Q2, 2024

Building delivery: June 30, 2024

Opening date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Location

Genolier ( Switzerland , Canton of Vaud), 25 min from Geneva , 1.5 hrs. from Bern , 2.5 hrs. from Zurich

