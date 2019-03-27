Genome Editing - The World Market (2019-2025): ThermoFisher Scientific, GenScript, Sangamo Therapeutics, Lonza Group, and Horizon Discovery Group are Leading

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Genome Editing Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2025" report

The Genome Editing Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 14.4% to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2025

The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years with the development in technology and the introduction of highly sensitive, robust, and reliable systems in the market. The market is fueled due to increase in genetic disorders, increasing investment and funds, and technological advancements in genome editing.

The market continues to grow and is one of the increasingly accepted market in many countries worldwide. Vendors are focusing towards obtaining funds and collaborating with universities to enlarge their research and development capabilities. The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominating sales of ThermoFisher Scientific, GenScript Corp., Sangamo Therapeutics, Lonza Group, and Horizon Discovery Group plc.

According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global genome editing market in 2018. US dominates the market with majority of genome editing companies being located in this region. However, China has not been too far behind and has great government support for the research in genome editing field.

By Technology:

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Others

In 2018, the CRISPR segment occupied the largest share due to specific, effective, and cost-effective nature of the technology. Many companies are focusing on providing genome editing services. For instance, in January 2019, Horizon Discovery extended CRISPR screening service to primary human T cells.



By Applications:

Cell Line Engineering

Genetic Engineering

Others

In 2018, the cell line engineering accounted the maximum share followed by genetic engineering. Increase in the number of people suffering with genetic disorders has driven the growth of the genome editing market.



By End Users:

Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

In 2018, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies gained the highest market share for genome editing market due to increased pervasiveness of cancer and infectious diseases are driving research goings-on in biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment.



By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The major share of the North America market is from the US due to quick adoption of new and advanced technologies.



Competitive Analysis

The market is extremely fragmented with several smaller companies struggling for market share. Big pharmaceutical establishments have also united with venture capitalists to provide funding to the start-ups. In 2015, Bayer financed $335 million and in the very same year, Celgene combined with Abingworth invested $64 million in CRISPR Therapeutics.

The NIH recently granted 21 somatic cell genome editing grants of almost $86 million over the next half a decade. These endowments are the foremost to be granted through the Somatic Cell Genome Editing (SCGE) program that was initiated in January 2018 with NIH Common Fund.



The companies are collaborating and licensing to increase their capabilities in the market. CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Meganuclease, ARCUS, and RTDS are some of the key technology areas concentrated by key players in the market. Since 2015, the deals on the CRISPR technology has drastically increased.



Key Vendors:

ThermoFisher Scientific

GenScript Corp.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Lonza Group

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Merck KGaA

Transposagen Biopharmaceutical

CRISPR Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Integrated DNA Technologies

New England Biolabs

Origene Technologies, Inc.

Key Competitive Facts



Genetic editing technologies are intensely evolving from previous two decades and has facilitated in the variation of genome further rapidly and in a less expensive technique. The US is the leader in the CRISPR technology, while the market for TALEN genome editing technology is dominated by China.



Key Takeaways

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data

Detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of genome editing industry

Factors influencing the growth of genome editing market

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pureplay vendors

Prediction analysis of genome editing market in both developed and developing regions

Key insights related to major segments of the genome editing market

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers

Topics Covered



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Total Addressable Market

1.2.1 Industry Trends



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Industry Trends

3.4 Related Markets

3.4.1 Genetic Testing

3.4.1.1 Trends of the genetic testing market

3.4.2 Liquid Biopsy Market

3.4.2.1 Trends of Liquid biopsy market

3.4.3 Next-generation sequencing

3.4.3.1 Trends in the Next-generation sequencing market



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Funding Scenario

4.2 International Patent Classification (IPC) Codes and for the Technology Areas

4.2.1 Life Science Research

4.2.2 General Research

4.3 Deals

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in Genetic Disorders

5.3.1.2 Increasing Investment and Funds

5.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Genome Editing

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Ethical Concerns Associated to Genetic Editing

5.3.2.2 High Cost of Genome Engineering Technologies

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Nations

5.3.3.2 Growing Collaboration for Genome Engineering Technologies

5.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders



6 Technology Types: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 CRISPR/Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats

6.3 TALEN/Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease

6.4 ZFN/Zinc-Finger Nucleases

6.5 Others



7 Application Types: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cell Line Engineering

7.3 Genetic Engineering

7.4 Others



8 End Users: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Research Institutes

8.3 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

8.4 Contract Research Organizations



9 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Vendors Profile

11.1 ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Business Units

11.1.3 Geographic Presence

11.1.4 Business Focus

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Business Strategy

11.2 GenScript Corp.

11.3 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

11.4 Lonza Group

11.5 Horizon Discovery Group PLC



12 Companies to Watch For

12.1 Merck KGaA

12.2 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

12.3 CRISPR Therapeutics

12.4 Editas Medicine

12.5 Integrated DNA Technologies

12.6 New England Biolabs

12.7 Origene Technologies Inc.



