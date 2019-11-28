Genome Editing Services Market-Focus on CRISPR, 2019-2030

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The 1970s witnessed the introduction of one of the most revolutionary advances in biotechnology, when Hamilton Smith (a molecular biologist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine) purified the first site-specific restriction enzyme , called Hind II. This development enabled the scientific community to devise the means to manipulate living organisms at the genetic level, opening up a plethora of opportunities in fundamental and applied life science research. Soon after, in the 1980s, the US FDA approved the world's first genetically engineered drug , which was human insulin marketed under the brand name HUMULIN®. Genetic engineering and genome editing concepts have evolved significantly over the last two decades, with the development of a variety of versatile DNA modulation technologies including zinc finger nucleases, transcription activator-like effector-based nucleases (TALENs), and the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR). These developments have enabled medical researchers to perform an array of gene / cell line engineering experiments, including gene knockdowns, gene overexpressions and single base editing, for a variety of R&D applications. It is worth highlighting that, of all the available genome manipulation technologies, CRISPR is currently considered to be the most popular tool, owing to its fast, accurate, and cost-effective approach. In fact, in 2018, scientists Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer Doudna, and Virginijus Siksnys were felicitated for their pioneering efforts on the CRISPR-Cas9 technology, with the prestigious Kavli Prize in Nanoscience.

Currently, there is an evident increase in demand for complex biological therapies (including regenerative medicine products), which has created an urgent need for robust genome editing techniques. The biopharmaceutical pipeline includes close to 500 gene therapies, several of which are being developed based on the CRISPR technology. Recently , in July 2019, a first in vivo clinical trial for a CRISPR-based therapy was initiated. However, successful gene manipulation efforts involve complex experimental protocols and advanced molecular biology centered infrastructure. Therefore, many biopharmaceutical researchers and developers have demonstrated a preference to outsource such operations to capable contract service providers. Consequently, the genome editing contract services market was established and has grown to become an indispensable segment of the modern healthcare industry, offering a range of services, such as gRNA design and construction, cell line development (involving gene knockout, gene knockin, tagging and others) and transgenic animal model generation (such as knockout mice). Additionally, there are several players focused on developing advanced technology platforms that are intended to improve / augment existing gene editing tools, especially the CRISPR-based genome editing processes. Given the rising interest in personalized medicine, a number of strategic investors are presently willing to back genetic engineering focused initiatives. Prevalent trends indicate that the market for CRISPR-based genome editing services is likely to grow at a significant pace in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The "Genome Editing Services Market: Focus on CRISPR, 2019-2030" report features an extensive study of the current landscape of CRISPR-based genome editing service providers. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographical regions. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

• A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, featuring an elaborate list of over 80 companies that offer CRISPR-based genome editing services, and analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of gRNA service, availability of gRNA format, type of endonuclease, type of Cas9 endonuclease format, type of cell line engineering offering, type of cell line, type of animal model generation offering, availability of CRISPR libraries and important service provider details (year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters).

• An insightful 2X2 representation, highlighting the competitiveness of various CRISPR-based genome editing service providers captured in our database (segregated across various peer groups based on company size), taking into consideration the supplier power and the specific genome editing capabilities (which include gRNA service(s), endonuclease service(s), cell line engineering service(s), animal model generation service(s) and availability of CRISPR library(s)) of different companies.

• Elaborate profiles of key players (shortlisted based on strength of service portfolio), featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), a detailed description of its genome editing service offerings, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

• An in-depth analysis of over 10,000 patents related to CRISPR technology that have been filed / granted, since 2006, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patent, publication year and application year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent benhcmarking and valuation.

• A detailed analysis of close to 2,000 grants that have been awarded to support research projects related to CRISPR, between 2015 and 2019 (till September), highlighting important parameters, such as year of award, amount awarded, administring institute center, support period, funding mechanism, type of grant application, grant activity, type of recipient organization, regional distribution of recipient organization, prominent project leaders and emerging focus areas. It also features a detailed multivariate grant attractiveness analysis based on the amount awarded, support period, grant type and funding mechanism.

• A discussion on the advanced technologies and systems that have been developed to improve CRISPR-related processes. It includes a list of companies that have developed such innovative technology platforms, along with details on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, core expertise, location of headquarters and important technology specifications (including technology name, focus area and key features). In addition, it includes short profiles of key technology providers. Further, the chapter highlights a list of companies that offer CRISPR kits and CRISPR design tools.

• An analysis highlighting potential strategic partners, segregated based on likelihood of entering into collaboration with CRISPR-based genome editing services providers. The analysis takes into consideration multiple relevant parameters, such as type of therapy, pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, company strength and therapeutic area.

• A discussion on important, industry-specific trends, key market drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a qualitative Harvey ball analysis that highlights the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall market.



One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of CRISPR-based genome editing services market. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2019-2030. In addition, we have segmented the future opportunity across [A] type of services offered (gRNA construction, cell line engineering and animal model generation), [B] type of cell line used (mammalian, microbial, insect and others) and [C] different geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world). To account for the uncertainties associated with the CRISPR-based genome editing services market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights generated from both secondary and primary research. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary research. For most of our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. The summary offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the CRISPR-based genome editing services market in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a brief overview, history and applications of genome editing. It includes detailed discussion on the different types of currently available genome editing techniques. In addition, the chapter provides details of CRISPR technology along with the information on role of CRISPR / Cas in bacterial adaptive immunity, key CRISPR / Cas systems and components of CRISPR / Cas system. Further, it includes details on protocol associated with CRISPR-based genome editing, applications of CRISPR and associated key challenges and future perspectives.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive view on the current landscape of CRISPR-based genome editing service providers. It includes information related to over 80 companies that claim to offer CRISPR-based genome editing services, featuring an in-depth analyses of the players based on their service offering including gRNA service (gRNA design and gRNA construction), availability of gRNA format (plasmid, lentivirus, AAV, adenovirus and others), type of endonuclease (Cas9, Cpf1 and others), availability of Cas9 format (mRNA, plasmid, lentivirus, AAV, protein and others), type of cell line engineering offering (knockout, knockin, tagging / reporters and others), type of cell line (stem cell lines, human cell lines, other mammalian cell lines and others (microbial, insects and others)), type of animal model generation offering (mice / mouse, rat, zebrafish, C.elegans and others), availability of CRISPR libraries and important service provider details (year of establishment, headquarter location(s), company size).



Chapter 5 features a comprehensive 2X2 analysis offering a comparative summary of all the CRISPR-based genome editing service providers that we came across during our research. The analysis compares the aforementioned companies within three peer-groups, established based on size of employee base (small-sized (1-200 employees), mid-sized (>201-1,000 employees) and large (>1,000 employees)). The companies were compared based on their genome editing capabilities (including gRNA service(s), endonuclease service(s), cell line service(s), animal model generation service(s), CRISPR library(s)) and supplier power.



Chapter 6 features profiles of CRISPR-based genome editing service providers (shortlisted based on strength of service portfolio). Each profile features an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), brief details of genome editing service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 provides an in-depth patent analysis to provide an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered those patents that have been filed since 2006 related to CRISPR technology. The analysis also highlights the key trends associated with these patents, including type of patent (granted patent, patent application and others), publication year and application year, geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), CPC symbols (Top 15 CPC symbols), key focus areas, leading industry / non-industry players, patent benchmarking analysis and patent valuation analysis.



Chapter 8 provides information on close to 2,200 grants that were awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to CRISPR technology, between 2015 and 2019 (till September). The analysis also highlights important parameters associated with grants, such as year of award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, funding mechanism, type of grant application, grant activity, type of recipient organization, regional distribution of recipient organization, prominent project leaders and emerging focus areas. It also features a detailed multivariate grant attractiveness analysis based on the amount awarded, support period, grant type and funding mechanism.



Chapter 9 provides details of innovative technology platforms (such as integration of delivery platforms, enzyme technologies, protein technologies and others with the fundamental CRISPR technology) to improve CRISPR processes. It includes the list of companies that are focused on the development of these technologies along with details on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, headquarter location(s), company size, company expertise and technology details (name, focus and key features). In addition, it includes tabulated profiles of key technology providers, with details on company overview, funding and collaboration instances. Further, the chapter highlights a list of companies that offer CRISPR design tools and kits.



Chapter 10 features an insightful analysis, highlighting potential strategic partners (for instance, drug developers) for CRISPR-based genome editing service providers, based on multiple parameters, such as type of therapy, pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, company strength and therapeutic area. The analysis aims to provide the necessary inputs to the stakeholders, enabling them to make the right decisions to conduct research work with the help the appropriate partner entities.



Chapter 11 features a comprehensive market forecast, highlighting the future potential of CRISPR-based genome editing services market till 2030. The projected opportunity has been further analyzed to develop a better perspective related to its distribution across [A] type of services (gRNA construction, cell line engineering and animal model generation), [B] type of cell line (mammalian, microbial, insect and others) and [C] different global regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 12 provides a discussion on important industry-specific trends, key market drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a qualitative Harvey ball analysis, that highlights the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall CRISPR-based genome editing services market.



Chapter 13 is a collection of transcripts of the interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in the CRISPR technology domain.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations that have been mentioned in the report.



