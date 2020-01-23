Genome Medical Adds Population Genomics Offering to Enable Increased Access for Individuals Nationwide

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome Medical, a leader in telegenomics-based clinical care, today announced that it has expanded its services to enable collaborative population genomics programs with health systems across the country. To support this augmented offering, the company has appointed renowned geneticist Huntington Willard, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and SVP, Medical Affairs.

Genome Medical uses its Genome Care DeliveryTM platform to drive large scale population genomics programs that will increase the understanding of genetic factors within specific populations. The information gleaned from these programs has the potential to help health systems and their clinicians understand how genetics and genomics contribute to the overall health and well-being of patients within the communities they serve.

The comprehensive range of services offered to health systems includes strategic advice and guidance; program development and implementation support; engagement of patients and providers; genetic testing coordination; and return of results to both patients and providers. Health systems will be able to create programs supported by a national network of licensed medical geneticists and genetic counselors, who are accessible on-demand through the company's telemedicine platform. This benefits not only patients and their families, but also clinicians who can receive consultation to determine appropriate clinical action plans.

"I am thrilled to bring new talent to the Genome Medical team as we expand our services," said Lisa Alderson, co-founder and CEO of Genome Medical. "Hunt has led multiple significant initiatives in genomics, including launching the National Precision Health program at Geisinger. Under his leadership, this team will help us execute on key partnerships with hospitals and health systems to further democratize genomics for all populations."

Willard brings decades of leadership experience in genetics and genomics to his position at Genome Medical, where he will oversee various strategic initiatives including clinical and research partnerships in population genomics with hospitals and health systems. He is an elected member of the National Academies of Medicine and of Sciences, a former president of the American Society of Human Genetics, and founding director of the Duke Institute for Genome Sciences and Policy. Most recently, he served as founding director of Geisinger National Precision Health.

"Genome Medical's business needs as a leading medical practice and telegenomics company align well with my expertise in developing and operating precision health initiatives," Willard said. "I look forward to working with Lisa and the team to transform the way hospitals and health systems utilize population genomics programs to improve the quality of clinical care."

In addition to Willard, Genome Medical also announced expansion of its population genomics team by welcoming two other former team members from Geisinger National, one of the world leaders in population genomics and precision health:

Erica Ramos , MS, LCGC, will serve as vice president of population genomics. Ramos has worked in genetic counseling for nearly 20 years. Before her recent stint at Geisinger National, Ramos spent nearly six years at Illumina in a variety of roles. Ramos is a past president of the National Society of Genetic Counselors.

will serve as vice president of population genomics. Ramos has worked in genetic counseling for nearly 20 years. Before her recent stint at Geisinger National, Ramos spent nearly six years at Illumina in a variety of roles. Ramos is a past president of the National Society of Genetic Counselors. Beth Denne , MS, CGC, will serve as director of education and engagement. Denne has worked in genetic counseling and related services for nearly 20 years, including seven years at Counsyl prior to joining Geisinger National. She is a past president of the American Board of Genetic Counseling.

Genome Medical's network of genetic specialists and cloud-based Genome Care Delivery technology platform overcome the service delivery challenges in genetics. More than 50 clinicians are available for on-demand, virtual care in all 50 states across six specialty areas; this level of reach is paramount to the successful implementation of population genomics. The platform delivers education, engagement and provider-to-provider e-consultations, as well as genetic wellness assessments and screening for population health management.

About Genome Medical

Genome Medical is a national telegenomics technology, services and strategy company bringing genomic medicine to everyday care. Through our nationwide network of genetic specialists and efficient Genome Care DeliveryTM technology platform, we provide expert virtual genetic care for individuals and their families to improve health and well-being. We also help healthcare providers and their patients navigate the rapidly expanding field of genetics and utilize test results to understand the risk for disease, accelerate disease diagnosis, make informed treatment decisions and lower the cost of care. We are shepherding in a new era of genomic medicine by creating easy, efficient access to top genetic experts. Genome Medical is headquartered in South San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.genomemedical.com and follow @GenomeMed .

SOURCE Genome Medical

Related Links

https://www.genomemedical.com

