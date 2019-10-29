Genome Medical Announces Genome Care Delivery™ to Accelerate the Integration of Genetic Information into Everyday Health Care

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome Medical, a leader in telegenomics clinical care, today unveiled Genome Care DeliveryTM, a technology platform developed to better serve hospitals, health systems and employers nationwide and advance the standard of care in genetics. The platform provides care management to increase the efficient delivery of genetic expertise, anchored around timely virtual access to an expansive nationwide network of clinical genetics specialists. By eliminating traditional geographic and workforce-based barriers, Genome Medical is accelerating the integration of genetic information into everyday health care.

Genome Care Delivery Platform

"Genome Medical is committed to making genomic medicine more accessible and affordable for patients and providers," said Lisa Alderson, co-founder and CEO of Genome Medical. "Genome Care Delivery offers end-to-end services and support for every step of the genomic care journey, including efficient integration with clinician workflows to guide health care decisions and improve outcomes."

In partnership with health systems, payers, providers and employers, Genome Medical enables affordable and effective utilization of genomics to drive improved medical decision-making and ultimately better care. The company first tackled the prevailing services gap by delivering rapid, virtual care to individuals in all 50 states to discuss implications of genetics tests in cancer, cardiovascular disease, reproductive health, pediatric genetics, pharmacogenomics and proactive health management.

With Genome Care Delivery, Genome Medical now guides patients to specialty care pathways and creates effective and efficient care navigation and engagement for improved accessibility and better outcomes. Genome Medical's technology platform, initially focused on oncology and reproductive health, delivers education, engagement and access to genetic experts for virtual visits and provider-to-provider consults, as well as genetic wellness assessment and screening for population health management.

The cloud-based platform encompasses four key elements of the genomic care journey:

Educate: Through curated content, adaptive videos, webinars and other resources, Genome Medical helps patients and their physicians better understand important information about genetic conditions, genetic testing and the potential impact on patient care.

Through curated content, adaptive videos, webinars and other resources, Genome Medical helps patients and their physicians better understand important information about genetic conditions, genetic testing and the potential impact on patient care. Assess: Genome Medical offers online assessment tools and virtual care visits with genetic specialists to determine which patients are at an increased risk for a genetic condition.

Genome Medical offers online assessment tools and virtual care visits with genetic specialists to determine which patients are at an increased risk for a genetic condition. Select: Individuals are guided toward appropriate, clinically relevant specialty care pathways and receive personalized recommendations regarding appropriate genetic testing.

Individuals are guided toward appropriate, clinically relevant specialty care pathways and receive personalized recommendations regarding appropriate genetic testing. Integrate: The patient and his/her treating physician receive a personalized Clinical Action Plan based on genetic test results and medical management guidelines, as well as personal and family health history. Genome Medical collaborates with primary care physicians and specialists to support the patient's care and the appropriate utilization of genetics and genomics to inform clinical decisions.

Care coordination is provided throughout this journey.

Expanding Access to Genetic Information

Genome Medical provides care to thousands of patients each month: some affected and seeking a diagnosis, others with a known family history of inheritable disease, and still more who simply want to take an informed approach to managing their health. In addition to serving individuals, the company makes genetic services and genetic testing more widely accessible by partnering with health systems, health plans, clinical labs, research organizations and self-insured employers. Its goal is to ensure that no matter the path, patients have access to genetic services to meet their needs.

Through partnerships with health systems, Genome Medical has shown it can speed access to genetic counseling for patients. In one recent collaboration with a large regional health system, Genome Medical's on-demand, virtual care model was able to generate a three-fold increase in the number of genetics patients who could be seen. Patients were able to schedule appointments in one to two business days, rather than waiting weeks or months to see a genetic counselor or medical geneticist.

Genome Medical's workplace genomic health programs utilizing Genome Care Delivery have demonstrated high levels of interest and strong overall engagement among employees. In two workplace programs that made genetic screening available to employees at low or no cost, 60 percent of employees engaged in educational activities and approximately 50 percent of all employees (81 percent of those who engaged in educational activities) pursued genetic testing. Across four education-based workplace programs covering nearly 10,000 employees, with a focus on education and assessment, 16 percent of employees engaged in education about the benefits of genetic testing and/or genetic risk factors for disease and the considerations for genetic testing.

About Genome Medical

Genome Medical is a national telegenomics technology and services company bringing genomic medicine to everyday care. Through our nationwide network of genetic specialists and efficient Genome Care Delivery technology platform, we provide expert virtual genetic care for individuals and their families to improve health and well-being. We also help health care providers and their patients navigate the rapidly expanding field of genetics and utilize test results to understand the risk for disease, accelerate disease diagnosis, make informed treatment decisions and lower the cost of care. We are shepherding in a new era of genomic medicine by creating easy, efficient access to top genetic experts. Genome Medical is headquartered in South San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.genomemedical.com and follow @GenomeMed.



