Genome Medical Expands Commercial Team as Demand Increases to Integrate Genomics Into Everyday Care

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome Medical, a leader in telegenomics clinical care, today announced that it has expanded its commercial team to meet the growing demand from health care providers to integrate genomics into everyday care. Amy McLaughlin, newly appointed chief commercial officer, will lead the team, which includes an experienced group of health care industry professionals.

The need for clinical genetic services and genetic testing have been increasing rapidly, with growth projected at 25% annually over the next five years.1 Yet, the number of specialists needed to guide the delivery of those services lags far behind, with recent workforce growth estimated at 3.4%.2 The shortage of medical geneticists and genetic counselors has created a service delivery gap, which presents significant obstacles to hospitals and health systems in providing standard-of-care genetics to patients, let alone in developing innovative new programs.

Genome Medical's network of genetic specialists and cloud-based Genome Care Delivery™ technology platform overcome the services delivery challenge in genetics. More than 50 clinicians are available for on-demand, virtual care in all 50 states, and they provide deep expertise across six major areas: cancer, cardiovascular disease, reproductive health, pediatric genetics, pharmacogenomics and proactive health management. The platform delivers education, engagement and provider-to-provider e-consults, as well as genetic wellness assessments and screening for population health management.

"Over the last year, Genome Medical has grown significantly. We have expanded our services and are seeing increased demand from partners like Kaiser Permanente Northwest , Renown Health, Shriners Hospitals for Children and other health systems as we work together to integrate genomics into patient care," said Lisa Alderson, co-founder and CEO of Genome Medical. "With the launch of our Genome Care Delivery™ platform, we saw a need for an expanded commercial team to better serve our growing customer base. Under Amy's leadership, this team will help us execute our commercial strategy to grow relationships and drive new partnerships with health systems, health plans, employers, and others in the ecosystem."

McLaughlin brings decades of experience in business development and commercialization to her position at Genome Medical where she oversees sales, business development, marketing and managed care. She recently served as senior vice president of business development for Vituity, a leader in providing acute care management and medical staffing services. She previously held leadership positions with The Advisory Board Company, Advogent (formerly Cardinal Health) and Corporate Executive Board. McLaughlin received her masters of business administration from Georgetown University and her bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

"It's an exciting time to be at Genome Medical. I'm honored to be working with Lisa and the team to continue on our mission to make genomics an integrated part of everyday care," said McLaughlin.

Genome Medical has a veteran commercial team working with McLaughlin:

Angie Inlow and Greg Werchowski are both Vice Presidents of Business Development, Health Systems. Inlow has more than 25 years of experience with a focus in technology and services that enable health care innovation, previously at TigerConnect and athenahealth. Werchowski has 35 years of health care experience in both industry and clinical settings, most recently at GE Healthcare.

are both Vice Presidents of Business Development, Health Systems. Inlow has more than 25 years of experience with a focus in technology and services that enable health care innovation, previously at TigerConnect and athenahealth. Werchowski has 35 years of health care experience in both industry and clinical settings, most recently at GE Healthcare. Michael Duke serves as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Employer Channel. Duke has worked in sales and business development within the digital health benefits and population health management industries for more than 25 years. Before joining Genome Medical, he was at Context 4 Healthcare.

serves as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Employer Channel. Duke has worked in sales and business development within the digital health benefits and population health management industries for more than 25 years. Before joining Genome Medical, he was at Context 4 Healthcare. Lisa Weingartner serves as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Weingartner has nearly 20 years of experience in health care companies, including in sales and strategic development. Before joining Genome Medical, she was most recently in sales leadership at PierianDx.

serves as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Weingartner has nearly 20 years of experience in health care companies, including in sales and strategic development. Before joining Genome Medical, she was most recently in sales leadership at PierianDx. Louis Panagopolous serves as Director of Managed Care. Panagopolous has extensive experience in medical policy, reimbursement and sales leadership within molecular diagnostics and biotechnology. He was most recently at Natera where he was Regional Account Director, Market Access.

About Genome Medical

Genome Medical is a national telegenomics technology and services company bringing genomic medicine to everyday care. Through our nationwide network of genetic specialists and efficient Genome Care DeliveryTM technology platform, we provide expert virtual genetic care for individuals and their families to improve health and well-being. We also help healthcare providers and their patients navigate the rapidly expanding field of genetics and utilize test results to understand the risk for disease, accelerate disease diagnosis, make informed treatment decisions and lower the cost of care. We are shepherding in a new era of genomic medicine by creating easy, efficient access to top genetic experts. Genome Medical is headquartered in South San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.genomemedical.com and follow @GenomeMed .

1. Global Market Insights:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/06/05/1516735/0/en/Genetic-Testing-Market-worth-over-22-Billion-By-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

2. Workforce CAGR based on the growth in genetic specialists (MD geneticists and genetic counselors).

SOURCE Genome Medical

Related Links

https://www.genomemedical.com

