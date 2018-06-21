GenomeDx Announces Cigna Coverage for Decipher Prostate Cancer Tests

"We are pleased with Cigna's decision to issue a positive medical coverage policy for Decipher, giving greater access to genomic testing for patients with prostate cancer. We commend Cigna's commitment to patients and their recognition that use of Decipher in the management of prostate cancer has become standard-of-care," said Elai Davicioni, PhD, president and chief scientific officer of GenomeDx. "As Cigna is the first national private payor to provide coverage for Decipher, this marks a significant milestone for our company."

In addition to the Cigna coverage decision, several regional private insurers in the United States, representing over 6 million lives, now cover Decipher for newly diagnosed prostate cancer patients or patients with adverse pathology upon radical prostatectomy.

About Decipher Cancer Classifier Tests and GRID

GenomeDx's Decipher prostate and bladder cancer classifiers are clinical, commercially available oncology tests that provide a genomic assessment of tumor aggressiveness for individual patients. Decipher Biopsy is indicated for men with localized prostate cancer at diagnosis, Decipher RP is indicated for men after prostate removal surgery, and Decipher Bladder is indicated for patients being considered for neoadjuvant chemotherapy prior to bladder removal surgery. The Decipher tests are used by physicians to stratify patients into more accurate risk groups than determined by traditional diagnostic tools and to help determine which patients may be more likely to benefit from additional treatment.

The Decipher tests are derived from GenomeDx's Decipher Genomics Resource Information Database (Decipher GRID®). GRID contains the genomic profiles of thousands of tumors from patients with urological cancers, and is believed by GenomeDx to be the largest shared genomic expression database in urologic cancer as well as one of the world's largest global RNA expression databases using cloud-based analytics. Each tumor analyzed with a Decipher test adds new data to the GRID database, which is compiled into a Decipher GRID Profile that may reveal additional biological characteristics of the tumor for ongoing research purposes. Going beyond risk stratification, Decipher and GRID make genetic information accessible for researchers to predict responses to therapy better and to guide treatment more precisely. In addition, GRID is a platform for interactive research collaboration, and may enable more rapid discovery, development, commercialization and adoption of new genomic solutions for key clinical questions in cancer treatment.

About GenomeDx Biosciences

GenomeDx is reimagining the use of genomics as a platform for mass collaboration to improve patient treatment and outcomes through its currently available genomic tests for prostate and bladder cancer as well as potential future tests. GenomeDx has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California.

