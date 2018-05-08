GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development

"We are excited to work together with Janssen on this important research collaboration, which we believe will accelerate the discovery and development of genomic solutions for the treatment and management of high-risk prostate cancer," said Elai Davicioni, PhD., president and chief scientific officer of GenomeDx. "Using Decipher and GRID to leverage the knowledge derived from thousands of tumor genomic profiles to uncover novel predictors of treatment response with machine learning approaches will help realize our mutual goal of personalizing therapy for men suffering from this disease."

About Decipher GRID® and Decipher® Prostate Cancer Classifier Tests

GenomeDx's Decipher Genomics Resource Information Database (GRID) contains genomic profiles of thousands of tumors from patients with urological cancers and is believed by GenomeDx to be the largest shared genomic expression database in urologic cancer as well as one of the world's largest global RNA expression databases using cloud-based analytics. GRID is a platform for interactive research collaboration, and may enable more rapid discovery, development, commercialization and adoption of new genomic solutions for key clinical questions in cancer treatment.

Derived from GRID, GenomeDx's Decipher Prostate Cancer Classifier tests are commercially available genomic tests that provide a genomic assessment of tumor aggressiveness for individual patients. Decipher Biopsy is indicated for men with localized prostate cancer at diagnosis, and Decipher RP is indicated for men after prostate removal surgery. The Decipher tests are used by physicians to stratify patients into more accurate risk groups than determined by traditional diagnostic tools and to better determine which patients may be more likely to benefit from additional treatment. Each tumor analyzed with a Decipher test adds new data points to the GRID database, which is compiled into a Decipher GRID Profile that may reveal additional biological characteristics of the tumor for ongoing research purposes. Going beyond risk stratification, Decipher and GRID makes accessible genetic information for researchers to potentially better predict responses to therapy and more precisely guide treatment.

About GenomeDx Biosciences

GenomeDx is reimagining the use of genomics as a platform for mass collaboration to improve patient treatment and outcomes through its currently available genomic tests for prostate and bladder cancer as well as potential future tests. GenomeDx has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California.

