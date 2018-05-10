GenomeDx Biosciences' Genomic Data Featured at 2018 AUA Conference in Multiple Prostate and Bladder Cancer Presentations

"We're pleased to be selected once again for multiple presentations showcasing our technology that continues to fuel advancements in prostate and bladder cancer genomics," said Elai Davicioni, PhD., president and chief scientific officer of GenomeDx. "These presentations highlight the significant role Decipher is playing in patient care and urologic cancer research for multiple indications."

Podium Sessions:

Title: Characterization of the Genomic Landscape of a Prospective Muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer Cohort with a Focus on Secondary Variant Histology

Presentation Number: PD15-01

Date and Time: Friday, May 18 – 3:30 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. (PDT)

Room: MCC West, 3024

Session: Bladder Cancer: Invasive II

Presenter: Vikram Narayan, MD, University of Minnesota, Minnesota, MN

Title: Comparative Genomic Analysis of 1,043 African American and non-African American Prostate Cancers: A Report from the Decipher GRID Collaborative

Presentation Number: PD56-01

Date and Time: Monday, May 21 – 7:00 a.m. to 7:10 a.m. (PDT)

Room: MCC West, 3024

Session: Prostate Cancer: Markers II

Presenter: Walter Rayford, MD, The Urology Group LLC, Memphis, TN

Title: Validation of the Decipher Biopsy Test to Predict Adverse Pathology in Men Diagnosed with Low and Favorable Intermediate Risk Prostate Cancer

Presentation Number: PD56-04

Date and Time: Monday, May 21 – 7:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. (PDT)

Room: MCC West, 3024

Session: Prostate Cancer: Markers II

Presenter: Hyung Kim, MD, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

Title: Validation of a Genomic Risk Classifier to Predict Metastasis and Prostate Cancer-specific Mortality in Men with Positive Lymph Nodes

Presentation Number: PD60-06

Date and Time: Monday, May 21 – 10:20 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (PDT)

Room: MCC West, 2011

Session: Prostate Cancers: Markers III

Presenter: Bruce Trock, PhD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Title: Decipher Test Impacts Adjuvant and Salvage Treatments Received Following Radical Prostatectomy

Presentation Number: PD60-07

Date and Time: Monday, May 21 – 10:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. (PDT)

Room: MCC West, 2011

Session: Prostate Cancers: Markers III

Presenter: John Gore, MD, MS, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Moderated Posters:

Title: Is Low Socioeconomic Status Associated with Worse Tumor Biology for Men with Prostate Cancer?

Presentation Number: MP21-11

Date and Time: Friday, May 18 – 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (PDT)

Room: MCC West, 3009

Session: Prostate Cancer: Epidemiology & Natural History

Presenter: Adam Weiner, MD, Northwestern Medicine, Chicago, IL

Title: A Genomic Classifier for Identifying a Neuroendocrine-like Bladder Cancer Subtype

Presentation Number: MP58-19

Date and Time: Sunday, May 20 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (PDT)

Room: MCC West, 3020

Session: Bladder Cancer: Basic Research & Pathophysiology III

Presenter: Yair Lotan, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

About Decipher Cancer Classifier Tests and GRID

GenomeDx's Decipher prostate and bladder cancer classifiers are clinical, commercially available oncology tests that provide a genomic assessment of tumor aggressiveness for individual patients. Decipher Biopsy is indicated for men with localized prostate cancer at diagnosis, Decipher RP is indicated for men after prostate removal surgery, and Decipher Bladder is indicated for patients being considered for neoadjuvant chemotherapy prior to bladder removal surgery. The Decipher tests are used by physicians to stratify patients into more accurate risk groups than determined by traditional diagnostic tools and to help determine which patients may be more likely to benefit from additional treatment.

The Decipher tests are derived from GenomeDx's Decipher Genomics Resource Information Database (GRID). GRID contains the genomic profiles of thousands of tumors from patients with urological cancers, and is believed by GenomeDx to be the largest shared genomic expression database in urologic cancer as well as one of the world's largest global RNA expression databases using cloud-based analytics. Each tumor analyzed with a Decipher test adds new data to the GRID database, which is compiled into a Decipher GRID Profile that may reveal additional biological characteristics of the tumor for ongoing research purposes. Going beyond risk stratification, Decipher and GRID make genetic information accessible for researchers to predict responses to therapy better and to guide treatment more precisely. In addition, GRID is a platform for interactive research collaboration, and may enable more rapid discovery, development, commercialization and adoption of new genomic solutions for key clinical questions in cancer treatment.

Learn more at www.deciphertest.com and www.deciphergrid.com

About GenomeDx Biosciences

GenomeDx is reimagining the use of genomics as a platform for mass collaboration to improve patient treatment and outcomes through its currently available genomic tests for prostate and bladder cancer as well as potential future tests. GenomeDx has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California.

Learn more at http://www.genomedx.com/

